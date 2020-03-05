We’re Costco regulars, whether we’re heading there to stock up on some of their cult favorite products, easy freezer meals, or just have a hankering for a hot dog at the food court. But we recently started noticing that Costco is an untapped source for another one of our favorite things to shop for – footwear. Recently we’ve found discounted Frye boots and Birkenstocks at Costco, so we weren’t that shocked when we stumbled across another great deal. Costco is selling Crocs alternatives that look just like the real thing, and they’re literally a fraction of the price.

Costo fan account Costcobuys on Instagram posted that they recently spotted WesteChiefeif Garden Clogs at Costco for just $15.99. Crocs fans may recognize these beauties — they’re practically identical to the brand’s Neria Pro II clogs, which retail for $54.99.

The clogs at Costco feature a removable cushioned insole and have a moisture-absorbent lining (so they won’t get that Crocs funk), have a non-skid traction rubber outsole, and are waterproof. Yes, you could wear them in the garden or while working out in the barn, but they’re also easy to slip on when it’s drizzly outside and you just have to run to the store real quick.

The clogs come in two patterns, black with multicolor polka-dots, and dark navy blue with a multicolor flower pattern. They’re surprisingly fashionable. You can buy a pair for $15.99 in stores, or for $19.99 online.

One thing to note? While the reviews online are positive overall, some noted that the clogs run a size small, so you might want to go up one if you decide to order.

