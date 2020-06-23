Reusable Produce Bags That Carry More Than Fruits & Veggies

How many plastic produce bags are you ripping off that seemingly endless roll during a trip to the grocery store? Most of us don’t think twice about it, let alone keep track, but these are the kinds of single-use plastic products that are negatively impacting the environment and putting your (and your family’s) health at risk.

Now of course, nobody’s perfect, but while you might not be able to eliminate all plastic from your lifestyle, you can always use reusable produce bags in an attempt to reduce your carbon footprint. These lightweight mesh bags are easy to fold up and pack in your purse so you’re never without one. They’re also machine washable, meaning you never have to worry about them getting gross or being hard to clean.

Best of all, even though these bags are designed for carrying produce, that’s only the beginning of what they can be used for — from toting laundry to toys, the organizational possibilities are limitless. Ready to make the switch? Start with some of our favorite reusable produce bags, below.

1. Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

This set has five small bags (12 in. by 8 in.), five medium bags (12 in. by 14 in.) and five large bags (12 in. by 17 in.). The sizes are distinguishable by color, so you can grab which produce bags you need quickly. Constructed out of mesh polyester, the lightweight bags are BPA-free and food safe. When you’re shopping for or storing produce, you simply pull the drawstring tight to secure your fruits and veggies.

2. purifyou Premium Reusable Mesh Produce Bags with Tare Weight Tags

Nobody’s perfect — sometimes you’re going to forget your reusable produce bags at home, that is, unless you use purifyou’s reusable produce bags. Included in your purchase are two reminder keychains that serve as a gentle nudge to grab ‘em before you go. The set of nine bags also come in different sizes: two small (12” x 8”), five medium (12” x 14”) and two extra large (12” x17”) that can hold up to 11 pounds of food.

3. True Natured Co. Reusable Produce Bags

Made out of natural cotton and muslin, this drawstring produce bag from True Natured Co. contains no plastic and is 100 percent biodegradable. This environmentally sound choice is double-stitched, so it can handle the watermelons and other large produce. These bags have wooden drawstring closures to help keep your produce bags securely closed. With this set of reusable bags, you get three bags.

4. Reusable Produce Bags The Original Eco

Make your produce shopping experience a little more fun with these bags. There are five reusable bags in this set—all of which have bright rings of colors around the top drawstring area, including turquoise, green, pink, mustard yellow and dark red. These 12 in. by 14 in. bags are made out of white nylon mesh. You’re able to see your veggies through them. The bags can easily be folded into a purse and made compact when you’re not using them.

5. Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Earthwise has a one-up on a lot of reusable produce bags, and that’s their transparency. These lightweight mesh bags are see-through so you can keep track of everything you’ve bought and how much you have left by the end of the week. The set includes nine bags, each measuring 11″ x 13.5″ and weighing less than one third of an ounce, so you won’t be charged for the extra weight at checkout.

6. Lavinrose Reusable Produce Bags

Made with material mesh cloth, this nearly transparent set of produce bags manage to be lightweight and reliable at the same time. The bags are constructed with an overlock stitch, making these drawstring bags sturdy. This set comes with two small bags, five medium bags and two large bags, all of which are differentiated by colors. If these bags get stained, you don’t have to worry. They’re washable.

7. Reusable Cotton Mesh Produce Bags

With this set, you receive six mesh bags. There are two extra large bags (14 in. by 18 in.), large (12 in. by 15 in.) and medium (10 in. by 12 in.). Made out of nylon and organic cotton that was grown without chemical fertilizer and pesticides, these traditional-looking produce bags are double-stitched and reliable. The bags look like something out of an old movie. There are also muslin options. These bags bring grocery shopping back to basics.