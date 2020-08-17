What’s in your shopping cart? And no, we’re not asking for a food haul. The amount of plastic used (and wasted) is startling: 300 million tons of plastic items (think single-use bags, to-go containers, straws, bottles etc.) are produced every year. Eight of that 300 million gets dumped into the ocean, while plastic litter releases harmful chemicals into the soil. It’s a major environmental issue that affects the ecosystem, animals and even human health, but there are steps you can take to reduce your use of plastic, like shopping sustainably and buying reusable grocery bags made from materials like cloth and nylon.

The best reusable shopping bags are both eco-friendly and highly durable because, let’s face it, groceries can get heavy. From sturdy totes to packable picks you can always keep in your purse, these are the reusable shopping bags that’ll help make the switch to a more sustainable shopping habit totally seamless.

1. BeeGreen Ripstop 5 Pack Reusable Grocery Bags

If you couldn’t already tell by its company name, BeeGreen is begging you to come to the green side. These reusable shopping bags are at the top of their class: made from 100 percent RipStop nylon, they’re highly durable, hold up to over 50 pounds of groceries, are water resistant and can be folded up into pocket-size pouches. Get into the routine of tossing them back in your tote after each use and you’ll never find yourself without. BeeGreen’s reusable grocery bags are also machine washable, so you don’t have to sweat spills or leaks. And if green isn’t your color, no worries: They come in all different colors to match your individual (ultra sustainable) style.

2. Lotus Trolley Bags

These Lotus Trolley Bags are perfect for anyone obsessed with organizing their cart before check-out. Designed to fit an average-sized shopping cart, these reusable shopping bags come with removable rods that rest on the sides of your cart so you can assemble food items just the way you like as you grab them off the shelves. Your purchase also features inserts for eggs and wine bottle holders, plus an insulated cooler bag to keep frozen and cold items chilled the whole way home.

3. BagPodz Reusable Shopping Bags

Some reusable grocery bags fold up into pocket-sized pouches. Others, like BagPodz, are so compact that multiple can fit in one convenient, travel-friendly zip up pouch. One pod yields a whopping 10 reusable shopping bags made of strong and durable RipStop nylon that can hold up to 50 pounds of grocery items.

