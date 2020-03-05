Costco Is Selling These Frye Boots at a Seriously Low Price

Costco is such an underrated store. Sure, we know it’s great for bulk items and there are lots products that have gained a cult following but most people don’t know about all of the lesser-known deals that truly make the cost of a membership worthwhile. We’ve already explored the best beauty buys at Costco and last week we took advantage of this killer deal on Birkenstocks, but today we want to let you in on this deal we spotted that almost seems too good to be true: Frye boots.

Founded way back in 1863, Frye boots have become known as the best-of-the-best in the boot world. But of course, the best-of-the-best comes with a pretty hefty price tag — unless you’re a Costco member. While doing some Costco shopping today, we spotted a pair of Frye boots for a shockingly low price. Frye’s Women’s Veronica Short Leather Boots go for almost $300 at Macy’s, but at Costco, you can score a pair for only $119! That’s a savings of $179, people!

These boots only come in black but are made out of leather, have a 1-inch heel and have over 200 five-star reviews.

Like all Costco items, quantities are limited so don’t sit on this deal too long. The price includes shipping and handling as well so there won’t be any extra fees driving up the price. That Costco membership is sounding pretty appealing right about now, eh?

