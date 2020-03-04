LivingHome

Target Is Having a Massive Patio Sale & Lots of Items Are Under $10

Although it doesn’t feel like it right now, spring is technically only 15 days away. That means we’re only )hopefully) 15 days away from warm days spent relaxing on our patios and sipping cocktails while reading a good book. Of course, in order to do that you’re going to need something comfy to sit on, some nice mood lighting and something to set your cocktail on. That’s where Target’s massive spring patio sale comes in.

Today, all patio items are 25% off and that brings the price on a bunch of the items down to under ten bucks. Of course, some of the larger furniture pieces are more expensive but you’ll still get a great deal by taking advantage of this sale. Here are some of our favorite items from Target’s patio sale.

Outdoor doormat

Tropical rug
Perfect for keeping mud out in the most stylish way possible.

Buy: Outdoor doormat $12.35
Solar light

Solar light
You won’t have to worry about running up your electric bill with these little solar-powered lights.

Buy: Solar light $8.50
Battery-operated fairy lights

Fairy lights
These can be added to mason jars or some of the plants on your patio!

Buy: Battery-operated fairy lights $8
Flameless candle

Candle
An easier and safer alternative to traditional candles.

Buy: Flameless candle $6.40
Patio chat set

This little three-piece set is comfy and chic.

Buy: 3-pc chat set $332.50
Decorative pillow

 

Black decorative pillow
This pillow will come in handy when you fall asleep in the middle of chapter eight.

Buy: Decorative pillow $21.25
