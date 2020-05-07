There’s nothing that feels more like a fresh start than a good deep clean around the house. It leaves you with clarity and a sense of new beginnings. While most of us ensure that we check off that weekly clean in the bathroom, closet, and kitchen, chances are you might be leaving out some things that are closer to you than all of those things: your electronics. Between calling, texting, typing, or listing, your devices are by your side the entire day and travel with you everywhere you go. This means they deserve at least a quick clean down with an electronics wipe a couple times a week to tackle bacteria and dirt.

Today, there are so many options to choose from when it comes to electronics wipes. Just like gadgets themselves, tech cleaning products have advanced quite a bit too. You’d be impressed! Below, we’ve rounded up the best electronics wipes that will easily remove germs, debris, and bacteria in a snap. Aside from the not-so-fun bacteria, these wipes will also leave your screens sparkling, smudge-free, and lint-free.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Windex Electronic Wipes

If you want an electronics wipe that’s easily portable, add these Windex screen wipes into your travel routine. With a slim package, you can easily pop these into your diaper bag, purse, car, or stroller for on-the-go cleaning needs. The resealable design will ensure that wipes stay fresh longer. This pack of three will allow you to place a package in a few different spots so they’ll always be at the ready for when you need it most. The gentle formula tackles dust, smudges, and fingerprints while leaving behind Windex’s famous streak-free shine. Use these anti-static cloths on TVs, mobile devices, tablets, computers, and more. Before you clean, ensure that your device is unplugged for a safe clean.

2. Endust Surface Cleaning Wipes

These Endust electronics wipes will remove dust, debris, and smudges with essentially no effort on your part. By regularly cleaning your remotes, screens, phones, headphones, and printers, you’re also eliminating dust buildup as well, so your screen will always look sparkling new. The formula is non-toxic, alcohol and ammonia-free, so you can have peace of mind while cleaning, especially around kids and pets. In particular, this formula is made just to clean LCD and plasma screens, so you don’t need to worry about streaking (or ruining) your new device. The bottle comes with 70 wipes so you’ll be set for at least a couple months of daily cleanings. While one wipe will suffice for small devices, you will most likely need a couple for TVs and larger screens.

3. Nice ‘N Clean Touch Wipes

Quick lens clean-ups have never been easier while at work, the airport, or in the car. These individual electronics wipes fit in the size of your hand, so you can toss them in your purse, stroller, or even your pocket for convenient cleans. The high-tech formula is ammonia-free, which cleans effectively without leaving those stubborn streaks on your screen. The individual wrapping seals in freshness, so you’ll never pull out a dried-out wipe again or have to throw out an entire package of new wipes. The single-use wipes remove bacteria, grime, and germs from your phone, glasses, and screens in a flash (and without residue) so you can get back to using your device.