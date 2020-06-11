The Best Single-Serve Coffee Collections to Explore New Flavors

Gone are the days of having to brew a pot of coffee when you just want one cup. Ever since Keurig launched its single-serve brewers and pods for offices in 1998 and added the home versions in 2004, coffee service for one has been a growing phenomenon. As a result, it’s easier than ever to switch up the kind of coffee you consume. Now you can start the day with a mug of strong French roast and have a mid-morning cup of a lighter breakfast blend, followed by a cup of post-dinner decaf. And if only one person in the house likes hazelnut or French vanilla flavored coffee? No problem!

So convenient for busy people on the go, families with different coffee preferences and offices with co-workers on varying caffeine-fix schedules, single-serve coffee pods make it easy for everyone to have a hot and fresh cup of joe whenever they desire, with practically no effort. Plus, variety collections let everyone find their favorite brands, flavors and varieties without risk.

While concerns about the environment have made unnecessary waste from single-use items a major faux pas, many single-serve coffee pod brands — like San Francisco Bay Coffee and Keurig, among others — have transitioned to recyclable or compostable pods. So, you can explore coffee pods guilt-free!

We’ve rounded up some of the best single-serve coffee collections. Check out the options below and begin your tasting journey ASAP!

1. Keurig Coffee Lovers’ Collection Sampler Pack

This sampler collection of Keurig K Cup pods includes 20 popular varieties, including Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend, The Original Donut Shop Regular, Newman’s Own Organic Special Blend, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend, Tully’s Coffee Italian Roast and many more. You’ll get two coffee pods of each so you can sample different coffees and discover your favorites from a wide variety of roasts, flavors and brands.

2. Starbucks Flavored Coffee K-Cup Variety Pack

Explore five of Starbucks’ most popular flavored coffees with this variety pack of single-serve pods, designed for use with the Keurig and Keurig 2.0 machines. Caramel is smooth and buttery. Vanilla is light with a rich, creamy flavor. Cinnamon Dolce is a Starbucks Blonde Roast that has notes of warm cinnamon and brown sugar. Toffeenut is rich, smooth and well-balanced. Toasted Graham is warm and, well, toasty. Each of the five flavors have eight pods each (40 total) and all the pods come in one reduced-packaging box.

3. Perfect Samplers 20-Count Flavored Coffee Variety Sampler

This Flavored Coffee Variety Sampler lets you try 20 different flavors of single-serve coffee (pods compatible with Keurig) without purchasing 20 different boxes. Ever wondered what Guy Fieri’s Bananas Foster tastes like? One coffee pod of that decadent sounding flavor as well as his Hot Fudge Brownie, Hazelnut Cinnamon Roll and Coffee Bean & Tea Amaretto are included in this sampler. You can also try coffee from Donut Shop (Vanilla Hazelnut and Chocolate Chip Cookie); Green Mountain (Caramel Vanilla Cream and French Vanilla); Barnie’s Coffee Kitchen (Creme Brulee and Santa’s White Christmas); Cake Boss (Italian Rum Cake, Raspberry Truffle and Vanilla Buttercream); and Martinson Joe’s (Mint Mocha, Vanilla Velvet, Hazelnut Cream, Irish Creme, Pumpkin Pie, Winterfest and Tiramisu Twist). Picking a favorite won’t be easy, but it will be tasty.

4. SF Bay Coffee Variety Pack Compostable Coffee Pods

This San Francisco Bay Coffee OneCup variety pack features four of its most popular coffee blends, all made from 100% Arabica and certified Kosher beans: French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend and Breakfast Blend. Designed for use with K cup style single-serve brewers including Keurig 2.0, the OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are compostable. In addition to being Direct Trade-sourced coffee, the company’s community aid program has restored thousands of acres of rainforest by farming only with shade-grown farms and by planting its own coffee on its own organic farms.