The one good thing about aging should be that those teenage breakouts and blemishes are a thing of the past now that your skin is, ahem, more mature. Sadly, that isn’t always the case. Fluctuating hormones, pore-clogging makeup and just basic unfairness means you might be battling crow’s feet and pimples at the same time. Luckily, you’re not alone. Proof: The many anti-aging and anti-acne moisturizer creams on the market.

Balancing the fine line between being super moisturizing while being non-comedogenic (i.e. not pore clogging), these double-duty moisturizers blend hydrating and exfoliating ingredients. In addition to Vitamin A (retinol), C and E and other ingredients like green tea extract, willow tree bark and argan oil, these creams may also include salicylic and hyaluronic acids, among others. They all work together to help restore the dewy, line-free, evenly textured and toned look of plump, youthful skin while not irritating or gunking up pores. Some of these moisturizers may even do triple duty and add in a broad spectrum SPF to help prevent future sun-damage-related aging.

Ready to put your best face forward? We’ve rounded up the best anti-acne, anti-aging moisturizer creams to try ASAP so you can age gracefully.

1. Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Cream

This anti-aging and anti-acne face moisturizer hydrates and protects skin and helps create a soft, more youthful-looking complexion. Vitamin C helps brighten skin, while shea butter smoothes it out. SPF 25 defends against early signs of aging by providing powerful UVA and UVB protection. Light and fast-absorbing, it works well with normal, oily, combination and dry skin types.

2. Simplified Skin Retinol Moisturizer Cream

This rich moisturizing cream has 2.5% active Retinol (Vitamin A) to stimulate collagen and elastin production and is formulated with multiple bio-active ingredients to naturally moisturize, soothe and regenerate the skin. Vitamin E nourishes and protects against damage from free radicals, while hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that binds moisture to your skin to keep it plump, hydrated and younger looking. Anti-oxidants found in green tea naturally repair skin damage from UV rays and improve uneven skin tone and texture by helping to reduce fine lines, acne spots, dark circles and wrinkles. Suitable for all skin types, this cream is non-toxic and free from fragrances, dyes and parabens. Specially designed to prevent breakouts, it won’t clog pores or irritate skin.

3. InstaNatural Age Defying & Skin Clearing Moisturizer

This moisturizer combines natural extracts with active ingredients that reduce breakouts and blemishes while preventing and reducing signs of aging — including wrinkles, fine lines, uneven texture, enlarged pores and hyperpigmentation or redness. This InstaNatural product brightens, tones and tightens the appearance of skin while clearing away dead, flaky skin cells to effectively address breakouts and blackheads. With ingredients including Vitamin C, salicylic acid and willow bark extract, this moisturizing cream provides deep yet lightweight hydration to nourish the skin.