It seems that just about everyone incorporates some form of self-care into their beauty routines these days, whether it’s a hyaluronic-rich face mask, soothing baths or regular manicures. However, cuticles always seem to get left in the dust when it comes to regular upkeep. It may be a small part of your body, but it’s often the thing that needs the most TLC. Luckily, there are so many quick and easy cuticle treatments that will take care of brittle, sad cuticles — especially in winter when skin is basically crying for some assistance in the moisturizing department.

There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to types of cuticle treatments you can shop for and the ingredients in them, but this can prompt a laundry list of questions. Do you need all-natural? What about Japanese products? Whether you want a cream in a jar or an oil-based product, you can get the exact solution you need to hydrate those dull cuticles (or hands, if you have a cream).

From shea butter to almond oil, prepare to have the most supple and soft cuticles of your life. Once you start incorporating this quick and easy beauty step into your routine, you’ll wonder why you’ve been avoiding taking care of your cuticles for so long (sigh). Below, here are the top cuticle treatments that will leave you with cuticles that will make you want to show them off to the world (we’re only half joking).

1. Burt’s Bees Natural Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream As one of the most-trusted natural brands in the beauty world, Burt’s Bees is always a crowd pleaser — and this nourishing cuticle cream is no exception. Whether you exclusively use all-natural products or only use a few products here or there, anyone will instantly be drawn to the product’s sweet (yet not overbearing) lemon scent. So, not only will you get the softest cuticles around, but when you open the jar, it will smell like a fresh, spring day. Who wouldn’t want that? Made with sweet almond oil, cocoa seed butter, Vitamin E and sunflower oil, your cuticles will look brand new. Plus, the tiny (yet mighty) tin makes it easy to take with you for a quick cuticle treatment while you’re on-the-go. Image: Amazon. Amazon Burt's Bees Natural Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Badger Organic Cuticle Care This USDA Certified Organic cuticle balm is the perfect treatment for everyday use since it’s free from any artificial ingredients, dyes, parabens and all the other things we don’t want in our skincare products. With creamy shea butter and vitamin-rich sea buckthorn extract, your cuticles will be in the best shape ever. If you want to take your cuticle treatment to the next level, try it as a more intense overnight hand mask. Apply the balm liberally over your hands and lock in the moisture with cotton gloves. Hello, beautiful and healthy cuticles! Image: Amazon. Amazon Badger Organic Cuticle Care $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Onsen Japanese Cuticle Serum Conditioner If you’re into international skincare trends, you’ll want to opt for this Onsen Japanese cuticle treatment, which is rooted in Asian holistic healing. It quickly absorbs into your cuticles and features a non-drip precision tip, so it’s a top-notch option if you’re on the road since there will be no mess to clean up. This product is created with rejuvenating Japanese minerals and botanicals found in the Japanese Hot Springs, which is known to have miraculous healing properties. This mixture promotes nail growth, prevents hangnails and repairs cuticles. Just some of the moisturizing ingredients you’ll find in this standout cuticle treatment include Japanese seaweed, aloe vera, rich bran oil and shea butter. Image: Amazon. Amazon Onsen Japanese Cuticle Serum Conditioner $13.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Barker Goods Organic Cuticle Cream Balm This Barker Goods cuticle treatment is safe for all skin types, so you’ll have no doubts about it being friendly on your skin. Made in Iowa and with only natural ingredients including organic oils and beeswax, it’s designed to keep cuticles and nails hydrated all day while soothing them. Bonus: it’s scentless, so snag this option if you’re sensitive to scents. It’s USDA Certified Organic too, so the official stamp of approval leaves you with nothing to fret about. Image: Amazon. Amazon Barker Goods Organic Cuticle Cream Balm $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil There’s something so glamorous about having a nail technician at the salon douse your nail beds in an expensive-looking cuticle oil after completing your fresh manicure. However, you don’t need to spend that money when you can achieve the same result at home. This Cuccio cuticle oil treatment is made with milk and honey, which create an ultra-rich and moisturizing cuticle treatment that will have you coming back for more. The lactic acid from the milk refreshes and stimulates skin, so you’ll get fresh and rejuvenated cuticles, and ultimately, nails. Image: Amazon. Amazon Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now