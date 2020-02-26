Costco’s Birkenstock Sale Is Almost Too Good to Be True

When we’re looking for the best deal in town, there’s only one place we head to: Costco. The warehouse retailer is easily one of our favorite discount stores for so many reasons. A Costco membership not only gets you amazing food deals, but you can score tons of luxurious beauty products for dirt cheap and score a surprising amount of health benefits too. But today, we’d like to bring to your attention one of the best deals we’ve ever seen at Costco and your feet are about to jump for joy.

Birkenstocks are one of the comfiest pairs of sandals on the market, but they come with a steep price tag. Unless, of course, you have a Costco membership. Instagram account @Costcodeals spotted these sandals on Costco’s website and the price almost sounds too good to be true.

If you wanted to buy these sandals at a different retailer, you’d be dropping at least $100 but at Costco, both styles are only $59.99 and that includes shipping and handling! They are selling fast and lots of sizes are already sold out so if you’ve been eyeing a pair, don’t wait too long to add them to your shopping cart.

These haven’t been spotted in stores yet but we’re keeping our eyes open and will update you if they do become available in stores as well.

