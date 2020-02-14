Costco’s President’s Day Sales Do Not Disappoint, But You Need to Act Fast

Costco continues to surprise us by proving that not only are they the single best place to stock up on obscene amounts of toilet paper, but they are actually an excellent place to find everything from the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to your kid’s next favorite toy. If you were planning to hit up some of your favorite stores this weekend hoping to score epic President’s Day deals, then you better add Costco to your list because along with Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, they have some of the steepest discounts we’ve seen. Here’s everything you need to know about this holiday weekend’s big sale along with some of our favorite sale items.

Costco’s President’s Day sale is already underway and lots of big-ticket items like vacuum cleaners and mattresses are deeply discounted. One important thing to note about Costco’s sale is that quantities of their products are very limited so if you see something you love, don’t wait too long to purchase it because someone else may snag it before you do. You will find the biggest savings on appliances with some refrigerators being marked down by as much as $600.

If you’ve been thinking of purchasing a new bed, Costco has tons of deals on great mattresses right now too. This Sealy mattress is $160 off its original price.

You’ll also find big markdowns in their tech department on everything from computers to Fitbit trackers.

