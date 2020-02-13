Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive President’s Day Sale — Here’s What You Need to Know

We’ve barely finished snagging all of our last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts and retailers are already rolling out their next set of sales for this upcoming holiday weekend. Earlier today we learned that Amazon will be marking down lots of their own products for President’s Day and we just learned that one of our other favorite retailers, Bed Bath & Beyond will be holding a massive sale with tons of can’t-miss deals. Here’s what you need to know.

First, some of the deals have already started! The earliest deals rolled out on February 12th and the sales continue through the 17th. Our favorite deal is definitely this KitchenAid stand mixer that is currently $120 off its original price! Unheard of!

You can score $20 off of lots of Cuisinart products including the Cuisinart® Toaster Oven Broiler with Interior Oven Light in Stainless Steel, the Cuisinart® 1.7-liter Electric Kettle in Stainless Steel, the Cuisinart® Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor with 3-Cup Bowl in Gunmetal and the Cuisinart® 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker with Hotter Coffee Option.

There will also be steep discounts on Dyson vacuums so if you’ve been eyeing one, now is the time to buy. The following models will be up to $150 off:

Dyson Ball Allergy Extra Upright

Dyson Ball Animal 2

Dyson Ball Multifloor

Dyson V10 Motorhead

Dyson V11 Animal

Dyson V11 Torque

Dyson V7 Allergy Stick Vacuum

Dyson V7 Motorhead

Dyson V8 Animal

