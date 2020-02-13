The President’s Day Deals You Need to Know About on Amazon

While it may not be as big of a shopping holiday as Black Friday or Prime Day, retailers still tend to roll out some pretty epic deals over President’s Day weekend and you better believe Amazon is included. The retail giant has lots of deep discounts planned and if you’re looking for some new tech products, you’ll want to pay extra attention because most of Amazon’s biggest sales will be on their own tech devices. Here’s everything you need to know so you can plan your shopping strategy ahead of time and spend the rest of your holiday weekend kicking back and relaxing.

Amazon will be marking down their own devices by up to 40% this weekend. That means Amazon Echos, Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Kindle Tablets, Fire TV sticks and more will almost be half off their original prices. Of course, Prime members will also enjoy free Prime shipping which now gets delivered in one day in some cases!

If you aren’t eyeing any Amazin devices, don’t worry because lots of non-Amazon gear will be discounted too. Apple AirPods, Fitbit trackers will be marked down by $50 this weekend and these sheets that have over 50,000 five-star reviews will be marked down by 33%.

Amazon is keeping most of their other deals under wraps for now but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we get more information.

If you don’t want to wait or you’ll be too busy vacationing over the weekend, you don’t have to miss out on any Amazon sales. Ahead of this weekend’s big sale, Amazon is offering a bunch of early Valentine’s Day sales that you can shop right now. Here are a few of our favorite finds.

A personal microdermabrasion treatment kit for under $200? It’s the stuff of miracles.

Who wouldn’t love a fun new pair of socks delivered to their door every month?

You’ll sleep a little more soundly with this added bit of security at your front door.

