There’s Still Time to Shop Walmart’s Massive Baby Month Sale & These Are the Best Deals

Having kids isn’t cheap. You have to get practically an entire house full of new gizmos, gadgets, and furniture for your baby before it comes home, and then most of the stuff only gets used for a few months or a couple of years before you’re done with it. That’s why you should always try to buy your baby gear when it’s on sale. Well, Walmart knows that, and this month you can shop their Best of Baby Month deals and discounts so you can save big on all of the essential baby gear your family needs. The deals are valid all month, until February 29th.

Walmart is offering savings and gift card cashback deals on all sorts of items, from car seats to formula, diapers to baby monitors, and more. If you’re looking to stock up on gear for your little one, look no further. Here are some of the best deals from Walmart’s baby month sale.

1. Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System

This jogging stroller has large bicycle-style tires for when you want to take baby on a run, and it comes with a car seat that’s for infants between 5-30 pounds. It’s $59 off during the sale.

2. Graco Pack ‘n Play On the Go Playard with Bassinet

Every family needs a Pack ‘n Play. They’re perfect for travel or for using in small spaces, and this one comes with a bassinet attachment so your baby can safely sleep in it. Get it now for $25 off.

3. Baby Relax Robyn Rocking Recliner

Every nursery needs a rocker, so that parents can stay comfy while trying to put their new baby to sleep. This cozy rocking recliner is currently $30.99 off.

4. VTech Safe & Sound Expandable Digital Video Baby Monitor

Peace of mind is priceless when you’re a parent. This VTech video baby monitor with night vision will help you keep an eye on your little one, and it’s currently a whopping $95.85 off.

