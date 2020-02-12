You May Want to Rethink Your Spring Break Plans Because Disneyland Just Raised Their Prices Again

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly vacation, Disneyland probably isn’t at the top of your list for your family, but it is a bucket list destination and a place most kids dream of someday visiting. I hate to break it to you but if you were planning on visiting Disneyland to check out the new Marvel Avengers Campus, it’s going to cost you a bit more than anticipated. It’s not unusual for Disneyland to raise ticket prices — in fact, they do it every year. Last year’s ticket price increase was the largest in the park’s 64-year history! This year’s price increase isn’t quite as dramatic, but it’s still worth taking into consideration. Here’s what you need to know.

For the first time, the park’s single-day passes could cost you over $200 depending on the date. There’s also a new five-tier pricing program that charges more for days when demand is highest so visiting during the off-season will be key. A one-day one-park pass for tiers 1-5 will now cost you anywhere between $104-154 per person and a one-day Park Hopper pass will cost anywhere between $159-209 per person.

Annual passes saw a price increase too. The Select pass that was $399 last year is now $419 and the Flex pass that was $599 this time last year will now run you $649. The most expensive pass, the Premier pass, is now priced at $2,199 — up $100 from last year’s $2,099 ticket price.

The ticket price increase is largely due to the park’s newest attraction: Marvel Avengers Campus. Although the new ticket prices are effective immediately, the newest attraction won’t be open until sometime this summer (we’re still waiting on an exact date). The new campus will feature a Spider-Man attraction, Pym Test Kitchen and encounters with characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange and many more of your favorite Marvel characters.