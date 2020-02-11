Home renovations are never cheap. So what happens when your house is a 775-room palace that was originally built in 1703? Yeah, you can expect your renovation budget to be legendary. That’s what The Queen of England is discovering — she’s getting ready to update Buckingham Palace, and her budget is clocking in at almost $500 million. I mean, think about what the lightbulb budget alone must be at the Palace!

Apparently, Buckingham Palace has been kind of falling apart for years and is in desperate need of some modern upgrades. Apparently it’s infested with mice, the walls and roofs were made with asbestos, many of the pipes are lined with lead, Palace residents are in danger of falling masonry, the electric system hasn’t been updated since 1949, and buckets have to be put out when it rains to catch water from all of the leaks. It’s in worse condition than my first apartment out of college!

That’s why the renovation calls for such an enormous budget. And, to help with the overhaul, the Palace is hiring a planner to help orchestrate the renovations. Interested in applying? Here’s what you need to know.

According to the job listing, your position will last for 10 years, and you’ll be working 37.5 hours a week. The yearly salary isn’t that high considering the enormity of the project — you’ll get $49,000 a year, along with benefits, a pension, and use of some of the palaces catering and recreational facilities.

According to the listing, there is room to grow in your position, but wow, it sounds like you’ll be responsible for a *lot* of what goes down as the palace gets its first major overhaul in almost 70 years.

If it sounds like something you might be interested in, you can apply on the palace’s website. And don’t worry, you have time to brush up your CV — applications aren’t due until November 2, 2020.

Before you go, take a look inside all of the UK’s royal homes.