Is the President’s Day sale the next Black Friday? Because by the looks of some of the sales going on this President’s Day weekend, they could certainly rival some of the best Black Friday sales we’ve seen in year’s past.

What makes the President’s Day weekend sale so special is it’s the weekend to purchase mattresses, furniture, and — most notably — appliances. And the best part is, while President’s Day is still a little under one week away (Feb. 17), many sales have already kicked off, including Amazon’s and Bed Bath and Beyond’s.

Take a look at the best President’s Day sales below.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s boasts up to 40 percent off appliances, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and dishwashers. Offer ends Feb. 26.

Best Buy

Similarly to Lowe’s, Best Buy’s President’s Day sale offers up to 40 percent off appliances, like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers.

Amazon

Amazon’s sale includes marked-down Apple products, like the Apple MacBook Air ($899 versus $1,099), 21.5-inch iMac ($999 versus $1,099), and iPads ($249 versus $329 for the 32GB). Plus, Amazon Devices are on sale, including the Echo Show 8 ($89 versus $129), Kindle ($64 versus $84), Echo Dot ($29 versus $49), Echo Buds ($89 versus $129), and more.

Through Mar. 2, Amazon shoppers can also take $150 off all Layla Sleep memory foam mattress sizes. And from Feb. 17 through Feb. 23, Mellanni 1800 Collection sheet sets are up to 33 percent off. Lastly, shoppers can take up to 35 percent off select Zinus products from Feb. 16 through Feb. 28. To learn more, check out our complete breakdown of Amazon’s President’s Day Sale.

Walmart

Walmart also has laptops on sale, including the 15.6-inch Asus ROG for $949 (versus $1,299) and the Samsung Chromebook 3 for $159 (versus $229). Other electronics on sale at Walmart include Samsung TVs, Apple iPads, AirPods; and shoppers will find up to 30 percent off mattresses here, too.

Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture is offering up to 30 percent off and free shipping, plus an extra 10 percent off online orders, using the promo code PRESIDENT.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Now through Feb. 17, get up to 50 percent off select items at Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as $150 off Dyson products, up to $100 off cookware sets, up to 50 percent off bedding, 50 percent off select window products, and more. To check out all of their discounts, check out our breakdown of Bed Bath & Beyond’s complete President’s Day Sale.

Home Depot

At Home Depot through Feb. 20, take up to 40 percent off select tableware, as well as up to 30 percent off select furniture, cookware, food storage, bedding, and bath products. You’ll also find up to 20 percent off select kitchen appliances.

Overstock

Overtock is offering 70 percent off thousands of items and free shipping as part of its blowout President’s Day sale. Plus, through Feb. 20, take an extra 15 percent off select furniture, 20 percent off select rugs, 15 percent off select home decor, 10 percent off select home improvement products, and more.

Wayfair

Wayfair’s big blowout sale includes up to 75 percent off area rugs; up to 40 percent off Sealy mattresses; up to 70 percent off bedding and wall art; and up to 65 percent off living room seating, mattresses, and outdoor furniture. Plus, shop decor from $24.99; accent furniture from $70; entertainment furniture from $75; kitchen, dining, and bedroom furniture from $89; and much, much more.

World Market

Rugs, art and wall decor, art, and more are up to 50 percent off at World Market.

