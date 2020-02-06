A Sneak Peek Inside Giada de Laurentiis’ Massive Home Renovation

Giada de Laurentiis is used to tackling big projects in the kitchen but her latest venture is on a completely different level. Back in December, Laurentiis sold her modern Pacific Palisades home and bought a new, much more private home that sits on a 0.31-acre triangular corner lot in the same Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Her new home is a bit smaller than her previous home and that’s exactly what she wanted. The new space is a midcentury bungalow that’s just the right size for herself and daughter Jade at a little over 3,600 square feet. The style of the home, however, could use some upgrading.

Giada took to Instagram to show everyone where she is with the renovations.

First, she shows us that the house has been completely gutted and there is a huge pile of debris outside to prove it. “I got work to do. And it’s gonna take me probably the whole year to do it,” de Laurentiis tells her fans.

Next, we head inside where pretty much the only things that haven’t been demolished are some structural beams and the floorboards. Giada reveals the had to do a lot more demo than they had originally planned because as they started tearing things down, they learned that the house had asbestos so basically everything had to go.

From the tour, it looks like she’s going to go with a pretty open concept floor plan and take advantage of all of California’s glorious natural light. Can you blame her? We’re excited to stay tuned and see what the next installment of her big renovation looks like and we’ll be sure to update this space as soon as we learn more. Best of luck, Giada!