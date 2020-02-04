Kate Middleton Was Just Spotted Wearing a Sweet Valentine’s Day-Inspired Look

While Valentine’s Day may be sneaking up on most of us (it’s just a short ten days away!), Kate Middleton is looking more prepared than ever to celebrate the love-filled holiday. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted walking down a street in South Wales, U.K. today wearing a festive outfit that was giving us subtle Valentine’s Day vibes in the sweetest way possible.

Kate paired a chic double-breasted navy coat and a bright red midi dress for her stroll with husband Prince William. She accessorized the look with a heart-patterned Beulah London scarf. She was also carrying a bright red clutch and was wearing a comfortable looking pair of Stuart Weitzman boots.

Kate’s boots retail for $675 at Bloomingdale’s and that’s probably a bit too pricey for most of us. Luckily, we found this pair that looks almost identical for just a fraction of the price and they can be on your doorstep in just two days (thank you, Amazon Prime!).

We’re gonna go out on a limb and assume her coat cost more than we make in a week, but again, there are plenty of more affordable options available and we love this one for a jaw-dropping $32!

