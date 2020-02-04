LivingBeauty & Style

Kate Middleton Was Just Spotted Wearing a Sweet Valentine’s Day-Inspired Look

While Valentine’s Day may be sneaking up on most of us (it’s just a short ten days away!), Kate Middleton is looking more prepared than ever to celebrate the love-filled holiday. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted walking down a street in South Wales, U.K. today wearing a festive outfit that was giving us subtle Valentine’s Day vibes in the sweetest way possible.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to RNLI Mumbles Lifeboat Station, SwanseaPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to South Wales, UK - 04 Feb 2020 Wearing Hobbs, Bag By Mulberry, Scarf By Beulah London, Shoes By Stuart Weitzman
Image: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

Kate paired a chic double-breasted navy coat and a bright red midi dress for her stroll with husband Prince William. She accessorized the look with a heart-patterned Beulah London scarf. She was also carrying a bright red clutch and was wearing a comfortable looking pair of Stuart Weitzman boots.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to RNLI Mumbles Lifeboat Station, SwanseaPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to South Wales, UK - 04 Feb 2020 Wearing Hobbs, Bag By Mulberry, Scarf By Beulah London
Image: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.
Image: Beulah London.
Beulah London Scard $152.40
Kate’s boots retail for $675 at Bloomingdale’s and that’s probably a bit too pricey for most of us. Luckily, we found this pair that looks almost identical for just a fraction of the price and they can be on your doorstep in just two days (thank you, Amazon Prime!).

Image: Amazon.
Flat Black Boots $104.82
We’re gonna go out on a limb and assume her coat cost more than we make in a week, but again, there are plenty of more affordable options available and we love this one for a jaw-dropping $32!

Image: Shein.
Blue trench coat $32
