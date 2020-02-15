Removable Shower Heads Get Your Bathroom One Step Closer to a Spa

It’s probably safe to say that most of us don’t exactly have bathrooms that could be confused for spas. But it turns out that making one simple swap can bring an otherwise humble shower one step closer to an oasis of stress relief: simply add a removable shower head to your existing set-up. With multiple spray settings evoking powerful rain, gentle mists and indulgent massage, a handheld shower head can elevate basic bathing into a luxurious experience.

Typically made of durable plastic for a lightweight, easy-to-hold design, a chrome-plated surface makes a removable shower head seamlessly integrate into your existing bathroom’s design. Even better, they usually attach to standard shower head arms so you can install them in minutes, tool-free. Click-level dials on the handheld portion allow you to switch spray settings as you bathe, and adjustable-angle brackets allow you to use the removable shower head as an overhead hands-free spray, as well.

Removable shower heads are also great for easily rinsing suds off kids and pets — meaning, no more trying to shove the dog under the bathtub faucet or struggling to rinse your kiddo’s hair without getting soap in her eyes. The long hoses, usually 50 to 60 inches, also allow you to use them to rinse off shower walls, tubs and even bathroom floors when cleaning.

We’ve rounded up the best removable showerheads so you can find the one that suits your needs. Choose your favorite and get ready for a mini spa moment right in your own home!

1. AquaDance High Pressure Handheld Shower

This chrome hand shower from AquaDance has six spray settings — Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Power Mist, Rain Massage, Rain Mist, and Water Saving Pause Mode — with a click-lever dial to easily change from one setting to another. Easily spray and rinse thanks to the ergonomic grip handle and flexible 5-foot stainless steel hose. It also can be used as a hands-free spray when placed in the angle-adjustable overhead bracket. The tool-free connection fits any standard shower arm and rub-clean jets make cleaning your shower head effortless.

2. AquaStorm by HotelSpa 30-Setting Combo Shower Head

This combination of overhead shower head and handheld shower head offers maximum spray options. Both the hands-free and handheld shower head have six settings of rain, mist and massage options; each shower head can be used separately or together. Both have click-level dials and rub-clean jets. Plus, the AquaStorm’s advanced SpiralFlo design provides superior water pressure and flow performance, even under low water pressure. Tool-free installation allows you to connect the combo to any overhead shower arm in minutes.

3. Briout High Pressure Handheld Shower Head

The chrome-plated Briout shower head is made with durable and lightweight ABS material for a lightweight and durable handheld function. An angle-adjustable brass swivel ball bracket makes directing the spray easy, while the anti-clog ability, anti-leak function and self-cleaning nozzles make maintenance a breeze. With five spray settings, there’s an option that’s gentle enough for a baby’s delicate skin as well as powerful pulsating settings that can make cleaning the bathtub and tile wall a breeze. The shower head installs in minutes without tools; the 2.5 GPM Flow Restrictor can be installed or removed as needed.

4. Chrider Handheld Shower Head

The Chrider handheld shower head has five different functions and 360-degree adjustable brass swivel-ball bracket for a relaxing shower experience. With the flexible 60 inch hose and chrome-plated ABS plastic material, this bathroom handheld shower head is lightweight for bathing young kids and washing pets as well as a relaxing adult shower experience. Easy installation requires no tools.

5. Ezelia High Pressure Shower Head

This high-pressure chrome-plated shower head from Ezelia has five settings of sprays and a mixed power mode for a spa-like experience. It also features a 60-inch stainless stell hose, a 360-degree adjustable-angle brass bracket and a check valve to prevent backflow.