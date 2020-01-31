For many of us, we’re still strapped into fleece-lined coats, daydreaming about strolling picture-perfect, breezy, 75-degree coastal hot-spots, like Carmel-by-the-Sea in southern California. And premium French cookware company Le Creuset must be reading our minds, because their cast-iron cookware now comes in two new, recently launched hues, Nectar and Artichaut — both of which evoke the warm, bright Pacific coast.

“Nectar and Artichaut are two new hues that are rich, soulful, and welcoming,” Le Creuset said in a press release.

Nectar

Nectar is described as “a ray of sunshine swirled with honey and a hint of caramel.”

Le Creuset will release 10 enameled cast iron pieces in Nectar, including a 5.5- and 7.25-quart Signature Round Dutch Oven, 2.25- and 3.5-quart Signature Braiser, and Signature Iron Handle Skillet.

Artichaut

Le Creuset has eight different enameled cast iron options in Artichaut — including five Dutch oven sizes, 2.25- and 3.5-quart Signature Braiser, and a 10.25-inch Signature Skillet.

“With Artichaut, Le Creuset evokes the artichoke’s mystique in a chic, opulent green that is born of the garden and revered in the kitchen,” the press release states.

The best news about this launch? Products in the two new shades are already on sale. For instance, the braiser is originally priced $250, but it’s currently $70 off.

Le Creuset’s two spring 2020 colors are sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma, Sur la Table, and — of course — on Le Creuset’s website. lecreuset.com.

Le Creuset’s last launch, “The New Calm,” took place last spring, and the collection did just that: added a bit of Zen into your kitchen. The New Calm consisted of four hues: Meringue, Sea Salt, Fig and Coastal Blue.

