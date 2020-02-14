The 5 Best Hoodies for Women for Soft, Cozy Comfort

Hoodies are the ultimate busy-mom wardrobe staple — perfect to wear whether you’re doing school drop-off, running errands, heading to the gym, handling carpool duty… or all of the above. Need we say: You’re a superhero! And modern women superheroes don’t need capes — they need comfortable and functional clothing to power through their days.

Enter the humble hooded sweatshirt. In today’s athleisure-centric society, you can comfortably wear a hoodie almost anywhere, given the endless array of colors, cuts and fabrics they’re available in. Some bring the style, and are cute enough to wear with jeans or capris or even over a casual dress or with a cute skirt and top. Others feature logos front-and-center, bring branded design to basic solid color options. Some feature the latest wicking technology, making them perfect for an outdoor workout. And some, frankly, are just plain comfy and cozy, featuring fleece-y fabric that’s perfect for lazy late-night or weekend couch-surfing.

Whatever your style, we’ve rounded up the best hoodies for women so you can find the right one for you, whether you’re headed out on a morning jog or meeting your BFF for coffee. Drawstring hood? Check! Kangaroo pockets? Check! Perfect thickness for layering? Check! Your new superhero costume is out there waiting for you, and it’s going to be so cozy. Happy shopping!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Adidas Originals Women’s Trefoil Hoodie

This women’s hoodie from Adidas features a bold, logo-prominent design, featuring the brand’s signature Trefoil logo. The pullover sweatshirt is made of soft fleece (a mix of 70% cotton and 30% polyester) and is available in more than two dozen colors, from a very on-trend soft blush pink to bold coral and — of course — traditional heather gray.

2. The North Face Women’s Half Dome Hoodie

This North Face women’s sweatshirt features raglan sleeves, an adjustable drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket. Made of a soft cotton blend with a standard fit and available in more than 30 (yes, 30!) colors, it’s perfect for layering over t-shirts and under jackets. Rib cuffs and hem enhance durability and help the sweatshirt stay in place.

3. Hanes Women’s Full-Zip Hooded Jacket

Looking for a classic, cozy sweatshirt? Then this hoodie is for you. Made of a 50/50 cotton-poly blend and available in more than 10 different colors, from navy heather to neon blue, this Hanes women’s fleece hooded sweatshirt features a ribbed hem and cuffs for a comfortable fit. And thanks to the full-zip — rather than pull-over — design, it offers a split kangaroo pocket so you can hold small items or keep your hands warm.

4. Sofra Women’s Thin Cotton Pullover Hoodie Sweater

Not all hoodies need to be thick and fleecy! Sofra’s casual hooded sweatshirt is made with a lightweight cotton material that is perfect for when you want a thin extra layer. The pullover style also has a drawstring hood and sideseam pockets. It’s available in 10 colors, and is also available in a zip-front style.

5. Under Armour Women’s Big Logo Pullover Hoodie

Available in six stylish colors, all featuring a bold stitched logo, this women’s hoodie sweatshirt from Under Armour is made of polyester and features a soft lining. Three-piece hood construction and hand pockets offer added warmth.