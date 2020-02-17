Cozy Sweatpants to Keep You Warm (On the Couch or On the Go)

Whether you’re actually running or just running around (or, let’s be honest: just chilling on the couch), a cozy pair of sweatpants might just be the most comfortable piece of clothing on earth. With stretchy waistbands, soft, cozy fabric and a just-loose-enough fit, the best sweatpants for women are designed to fit your lifestyle — whatever you happen to be doing — with style.

Sweatpants range from moisture-wicking versions made for more serious exercise to styles cute enough to wear to the local coffee shop. Whatever your needs, look for breathable, durable and soft fabrics to take you from morning to night with ease. Fleece and French terry are two great materials for the comfiest sweatpants.

Beyond the material, there are other aspects to consider, too: Do you want a drawstring waistband for a more customized fit? Side pockets? (They’ll let you stash a small wallet or keys, but also add bulk.) Tight angle cuffs? (They’ll help keep air from blowing up the inside of your leg, and also offer the option of pushing the legs up to a slouch for a casual jogger look.)

Whether you’re ready to hit the gym, run errands or just lounge around, we’ve rounded up the best sweatpants for women to keep you comfy and warm. Check out our favorites and stock up on the pair that bests fits your style, ASAP.

1. BALEAF Women’s Sweatpants with Pockets

These BALEAF women’s sweatpants are a go-to for yoga, lounging, jogging or daily workouts. The lightweight and breathable material wicks away sweat to keep you comfortable while active, and the soft fabric with a fleece lining offers a smooth, low-friction performance that keeps you warm. An elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord ensures a custom fit, and big side pockets and back patch add convenience. The slightly tapered ankle pants can be worn long or pushed up to a slouch.

2. Yeokou Women’s Sherpa Lined Sweatpants

If you imaged your coziest pair of slippers in sweatpants form, you’d get these Yeokou Women’s Sherpa Lined Sweatpants. The sherpa-lined fleece will keep you extra warm in frigid temps (or, you know, just your chilly house). A ribbed ankle helps seal in the heat — or lets you push the legs up, jogger-style — and a drawstring elastic closure ensures a comfortable fit.

3. Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Sweatpants

The relaxed fit and ultra-soft French Terry material make these Amazon Essentials sweatpants a great choice for everything from school drop-offs and carpool duties to weekend lounging and actual workouts. Made of a 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend, the sweatpants have pockets and an elasticized waistband with adjustable drawstring for a custom, comfortable fit. Plus, they’re available in two colors and a cute light gray heather star pattern.

4. Icyzone Women’s Sweatpants With Pockets

Made of a soft and lightweight French Terry fabric that’s a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex, these Icyzone sweatpants feature an elasticized waist and cuffs with two side pockets. A medium rise increases coverage, and a drawcord in the waistband lets you customize the perfect, comfortable fit. A flatlock stitch on the side pocket seams reduces chafe. Plus: They’re available in nine stylish colors.

5. Under Armour Women’s Fleece Open Pants

Under Armour uses a light, breathable and stretchable fleece in this pair of women’s sweatpants for superior mobility and quick-dry, moisture-wicking comfort. Generous wide leg construction gives the legs a soft, flowy fit. The ribbed waistband has an external drawcord, and the sides have open hand pockets.