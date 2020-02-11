Struggling to get comfortable at night? If you find yourself tossing and turning, you might benefit from a body pillow. Designed for cuddling, these extra-long cushions let your muscles relax while keeping your body in proper alignment. Unlike snuggling with your partner, body pillows don’t disturb you with their own movement, noises, or heat — or crush your arm under their weight until it goes numb!

For anyone who often wakes up sore, body pillows might be the answer. Side sleepers with back issues, for example, can place a body pillow between their knees and hug it; this helps keep their weight evenly distributed and takes pressure off the hips. This is also a bonus for pregnant people who need to redistribute the weight from their growing baby bellies.

Plus, we all know hugs are comforting, right? Hugging a body pillow as you try to drift off to sleep will give you a relaxed and peaceful feeling, bringing the zzzz’s on easier. Think of a body pillow like an acceptable stuffed animal or “lovey” for grown-ups.

Body pillows are available with a range of filling material, from soft to firm, to suit each individual’s needs. Most also let you add or remove fill to customize it to your preference. It’s also important to make sure that the cover is in a feel-good fabric for the best snuggles. Machine washable pillows and covers are also a must, unless you don’t mind hitting the dry cleaner frequently.

Ready to find the best body pillow for you? We’ve rounded up five great options for anyone looking to start cuddling their way to a great night of sleep. Happy snoozing!

1. Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Body Pillow

The finely shredded proprietary foam mix of the Snuggle-Pedic body pillow was designed to conform to the shape of your body and allow your back, hips, knees, legs and feet to remain in the correct alignment throughout the night. The fluffy-yet-resilient fill adjusts to each position you sleep in, giving proper orthopedic support to side, stomach, in-between and pregnant sleepers. The Kool-Flow micro-vented viscose of bamboo cover, along with the soft and fluffy interocking foam fill pieces, allow air to circulate through the pillow and keep you cooler all night long. Hypoallergenic, dust-mite resistant and non-toxic, the 20 by 54 inch pillow is machine washable.

2. Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow

This 20- by 54-inch soft body pillow is perfect for long side sleepers, fitting the natural contours of the body to keep it in the right position while sleeping. The ball fiber filling provides the perfect support for shoulders, hips, abdomen and back while in bed. The 100% cotton outer shell is super soft, and double-stitched edges ensure durability. The body is also machine washable for easy care.

3. Coop Home Goods Adjustable Body Pillow

Filled with a medium firm blend of memory foam and microfiber, this body pillow from Coop Home Goods supports healthy body alignment for a restful night’s sleep. Whether you’re petite or NBA player-sized, you can customize the pillow to conform to your body; just add, remove or shape the fill to create different levels of support throughout the pillow and comfortable support for all your pressure points. The low-VOC, non-toxic foam fill and breathable cover make it great for everyone from children to the elderly.

4. EnerPlex Never-Flat Body Pillow

Made with shredded memory foam interspersed with polyfill fibers to prevent clumping and allow air flow, this 54- by 20-inch body pillow boasts 20% more foam than other pillows on the market. In fact, EnerPlex promises its body pillow will never go flat with a 180-night sleep challenge and a lifetime comfort guarantee against defects. With a microvented cover of 60% polyester and 40% viscose rayon derived from bamboo, the pillow is hypoallergenic and machine washable.

5. BioPEDIC Premium SoftLOFT Body Pillow

The BioPedic body pillow combines premium hypo-allergenic, anti-microbial polyester fiber fill with a polyester/cotton 240-thread-count soft cover. Measuring 20- by 54-inches, the generous filling offers multi positional comfort and support. Made in the USA, it also comes with a 5-year manufacturer warranty.