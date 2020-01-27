LivingBeauty & Style

Minimalists Rejoice! Target Debuts New Line of Hair Products That Your Entire Family Can Use

You’ve decluttered your kitchen, KonMari’d your kid’s closet and purged your bedroom of all unnecessary items and next on your list is the bathroom — one of the trickiest rooms for an aspiring minimalist to tackle because of all the products. Well, now Target wants to help you out by bringing you a new line of hair care products that the entire family can use. It’s called Odele and it’s a female-founded, owned and operated company that wants to uncomplicate the beauty space. The line, whose name comes from the Norwegian word å dele, which means “to share,” is a collection of clean shampoos, conditioners and styling products meant for everyone to share.

Image: Courtesy of Odele.

The Odele line has three targeted treatment options for volume, smoothing and curl defining. All of the Odele products are cruelty-free and sulfate-free. Best of all? Each product is a total steal at only $11.99.

Image: Courtesy of Odele.
Buy: Volumizing Shampoo $11.99
buy it

In addition to the shampoos and conditioners, Odele also offers a leave-in conditioner, a sea salt spray and an air-dry styler.

Image: Courtesy of Odele.
Buy: Leave-In Conditioner $11.99
buy it
Image: Courtesy of Odele.

As a mega-fan of The Ouai’s Air Dry Foam, I am especially excited to dry this styling cream to see if it produces similar results.

Buy: Air Dry Styler $11.99
buy it
Image: Courtesy of Odele.

Unfortunately, the texturizing sea salt spray doesn’t appear to be for sale on Target’s website yet, but we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as it becomes available. Everything else is available exclusively at Target starting today. Happy shopping!

