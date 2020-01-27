LivingHome

Anthropologie’s Spring Collection Is a Bold, Colorful, Eco-Conscious Work of Art

by

For its spring collection, Anthropologie is embracing bold, bright colors; embracing an array of textures; and showing off special techniques. And we won’t have long to wait to shop the collection, either, as the more than 1,700 new products quietly launched on Anthropologie’s website today, including everything from environmentally conscious statement furniture to textured pillows and more.

Starting with textures, the spring collection is all about the chenille and boucle. “Modern, statement-making fabrics with dramatic textural dimension newly upholster a host of furniture silhouettes,” Anthropologie’s emailed press release states. Just a few of our favorite chenille- and boucle-embracing pieces of furniture include the following:

Asymmetrical Serpentine Sofa

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Asymmetrical Serpentine Sofa $2,798
buy it

Claudia Swivel Chair

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Claudia Swivel Chair $1,198
buy it

Relaxed Saguaro Sectional

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Relaxed Saguaro Sectional $3,598
buy it

For lower-priced accents, Anthropologie’s Oeko-Tex certified Woven Waffle Pillow ($68) and Woven Waffle Throw Blanket ($78) boast — you guessed it — a waffle weave texture, making for high-impact accents for any home’s living space.

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Woven Waffle Pillow $68
buy it
Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Woven Waffle Throw Blanket $78
buy it

“Flower-dye, chindi and hand-carving are among the practices that give the spring collection its one-of-a-kind kind appeal,” the release states, adding that the special technique of flower dye extracts from not only flower petals, but also plants and roots to showcase natural colors and bring a hand-touched feel to solid textiles.

Flower-Dyed Velvet Pillow

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Flower-Dyed Velvet Pillow $58–$98
buy it

For the chindi technique, recycled cotton fabrics are hand-weaved into home items, like this Alaris Rug-Printed Armchair ($898), unique to Anthropologie.

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Alaris Rug-Printed Armchair $898
buy it

And for gorgeous, hand-carved furniture, Anthropologie teamed up with Taracea, a furniture company that uses traditional artisanal methods to create furniture with strategically sourced wood such as fall and and hurricane-tumbled trees. The end result are gorgeous, truly unique pieces, like the following.

Cuna Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Cuna Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table $1,598
buy it

Jer Stump Side Table

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Jer Stump Side Table $648
buy it

Swirled Drum Dining Table

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Swirled Drum Dining Table $2,198
buy it

Walden Buffet

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Walden Buffet $2,198
buy it

Keep in mind, though, that these Taracea pieces won’t be available for purchase until Feb. 22.

Last but not least, Anthropologie’s spring collection wouldn’t be complete without bursts of playful colors. And for this collection, Anthropologie was inspired by the west coast, ultimately choosing cool hues such as indigo, chartreuse, coral, and palm. To perfectly capture this west coast mood, Anthropologie worked with Quebec-based fine artist Claire Desjardins, who specializes in graffiti, street art, and abstract expressionism.

Tamsin Dining Chairs

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Claire Desjardins Brushstroke Tamsin Dining Chair $108
buy it

Glass candles

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Claire Desjardins Glass Candle $28
buy it

Kaleidoscope Pillows

Image: Anthropologie.
Buy: Claire Desjardins Kaleidoscope Pillow $68–$78
buy it

The spring collection also features dinnerware from both the Levi Collection and the Matte Mavis Collection. Shoppers will also find plenty of wall art, rugs, and more. You can check out the entire collection at Anthropologie.

Anthropologie Spring Collection
Image: Anthropologie. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Comments

New in Living

View article
ice cream makers: homemade ice cream

I Scream, You Scream We All Scream for Ice Cream Makers

I Scream, You Scream We All Scream for Ice Cream Makers

View article
Target Debuts New Haircare Line for

Minimalists Rejoice! Target Debuts New Line of Hair Products That Your Entire Family Can Use

Minimalists Rejoice! Target Debuts New Line of Hair Products That Your Entire Family Can Use

View article
outdoor dining set

The 5 Best Dining Sets for Outdoor Living

The 5 Best Dining Sets for Outdoor Living

View article
anthropologie bedding

Anthropologie’s Having a Huge Half-Off Sale This Weekend — Here’s a Sneak Peek

Anthropologie’s Having a Huge Half-Off Sale This Weekend — Here’s a Sneak Peek

View article
Ikea's Kallax Shelves Are Currently on

Here’s Your Chance to Get IKEA’s Blogger-Beloved Kallax Shelf On Sale

Here’s Your Chance to Get IKEA’s Blogger-Beloved Kallax Shelf On Sale

View article
juicers

The 5 Best Juicers for DIYing Your Daily Green Drink

The 5 Best Juicers for DIYing Your Daily Green Drink

ad