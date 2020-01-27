Anthropologie’s Spring Collection Is a Bold, Colorful, Eco-Conscious Work of Art

For its spring collection, Anthropologie is embracing bold, bright colors; embracing an array of textures; and showing off special techniques. And we won’t have long to wait to shop the collection, either, as the more than 1,700 new products quietly launched on Anthropologie’s website today, including everything from environmentally conscious statement furniture to textured pillows and more.

Starting with textures, the spring collection is all about the chenille and boucle. “Modern, statement-making fabrics with dramatic textural dimension newly upholster a host of furniture silhouettes,” Anthropologie’s emailed press release states. Just a few of our favorite chenille- and boucle-embracing pieces of furniture include the following:

Asymmetrical Serpentine Sofa

Claudia Swivel Chair

Relaxed Saguaro Sectional

For lower-priced accents, Anthropologie’s Oeko-Tex certified Woven Waffle Pillow ($68) and Woven Waffle Throw Blanket ($78) boast — you guessed it — a waffle weave texture, making for high-impact accents for any home’s living space.

“Flower-dye, chindi and hand-carving are among the practices that give the spring collection its one-of-a-kind kind appeal,” the release states, adding that the special technique of flower dye extracts from not only flower petals, but also plants and roots to showcase natural colors and bring a hand-touched feel to solid textiles.

Flower-Dyed Velvet Pillow

For the chindi technique, recycled cotton fabrics are hand-weaved into home items, like this Alaris Rug-Printed Armchair ($898), unique to Anthropologie.

And for gorgeous, hand-carved furniture, Anthropologie teamed up with Taracea, a furniture company that uses traditional artisanal methods to create furniture with strategically sourced wood such as fall and and hurricane-tumbled trees. The end result are gorgeous, truly unique pieces, like the following.

Cuna Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table

Jer Stump Side Table

Swirled Drum Dining Table

Walden Buffet

Keep in mind, though, that these Taracea pieces won’t be available for purchase until Feb. 22.

Last but not least, Anthropologie’s spring collection wouldn’t be complete without bursts of playful colors. And for this collection, Anthropologie was inspired by the west coast, ultimately choosing cool hues such as indigo, chartreuse, coral, and palm. To perfectly capture this west coast mood, Anthropologie worked with Quebec-based fine artist Claire Desjardins, who specializes in graffiti, street art, and abstract expressionism.

Tamsin Dining Chairs

Glass candles

Kaleidoscope Pillows

The spring collection also features dinnerware from both the Levi Collection and the Matte Mavis Collection. Shoppers will also find plenty of wall art, rugs, and more. You can check out the entire collection at Anthropologie.

