Anthropologie’s Having a Huge Half-Off Sale This Weekend — Here’s a Sneak Peek

We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you a very important Anthropologie-related message: This weekend only, Anthropologie is offering an extra 50 percent off sale items. Yes, you read that correctly: an extra 50 percent off. And boy, let us tell you, the sales section runs deep with discounted items — nearly 1,300 of them — from all your favorite departments. But it’s the home decor and furniture department (which are discounted an extra 25 percent on top of the 50 percent!) that’s really caught our eye.

Anthropologie’s home and furniture section has nearly 240 items on sale, from gold-accented nightstands, beddings, and macrame chandeliers to jewelry racks and mirrors. And for those of you neck-deep in home renovations, you’ll also find a variety of knobs and handles in the sales section. Or, need a new set of dining chairs? You’ll find those, too.

Though the sale hasn’t started yet, here’s a preview of some of the items that will be on sale this weekend. Because who doesn’t love planning their shopping sprees ahead of time?

Nightstand

Image: Anthropologie.

This weekend, this nightstand should be around $375.

Buy: Optical Inlay Nightstand $499.95
buy it

Paule Marrot dining chair

Image: Anthropologie.

Sure, $75 per chair seems steep… but they’re almost too cute to pass up, right?

Buy: Paule Marrot Tamsin Dining Chair $99.95
buy it

Three-drawer dresser

Image: Anthropologie.

Take about $500 off this dresser this weekend.

Buy: Optical Inlay Three-Drawer Dresser $1,199.95
buy it

Tambora knob

Image: Anthropologie.

Available only in the green color, these knobs will be a whopping half off.

Buy: Tambora Knob $14.95
buy it

Inlay shelf

Image: Anthropologie.

Keep in mind that the hardware is sold separately.

Buy: Evelyn Mother-Of-Pearl Inlay Shelf $
buy it

Jewelry rack

Image: Anthropologie.

This handcrafted jewelry rack should be about $25 this weekend.

Buy: Shelby Jewelry Rack $49.95
buy it

Tasseled border duvet

Image: Anthropologie.

We’re loving the black tassels on this duvet.

Buy: Tasseled Border Duvet $134.95
buy it

Marlow pot rack

Image: Anthropologie.

Last but not least, a gorgeous bronze pot rack that’ll only set you back about $80.

Buy: Marlow Pot Rack $159.95
buy it

Check out all of the sale items on Anthropologie’s website.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

