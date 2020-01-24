We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you a very important Anthropologie-related message: This weekend only, Anthropologie is offering an extra 50 percent off sale items. Yes, you read that correctly: an extra 50 percent off. And boy, let us tell you, the sales section runs deep with discounted items — nearly 1,300 of them — from all your favorite departments. But it’s the home decor and furniture department (which are discounted an extra 25 percent on top of the 50 percent!) that’s really caught our eye.

Anthropologie’s home and furniture section has nearly 240 items on sale, from gold-accented nightstands, beddings, and macrame chandeliers to jewelry racks and mirrors. And for those of you neck-deep in home renovations, you’ll also find a variety of knobs and handles in the sales section. Or, need a new set of dining chairs? You’ll find those, too.

Though the sale hasn’t started yet, here’s a preview of some of the items that will be on sale this weekend. Because who doesn’t love planning their shopping sprees ahead of time?

Nightstand

This weekend, this nightstand should be around $375.

Paule Marrot dining chair

Sure, $75 per chair seems steep… but they’re almost too cute to pass up, right?

Three-drawer dresser

Take about $500 off this dresser this weekend.

Tambora knob

Available only in the green color, these knobs will be a whopping half off.

Inlay shelf

Keep in mind that the hardware is sold separately.

Buy: Evelyn Mother-Of-Pearl Inlay Shelf $ buy it

Jewelry rack

This handcrafted jewelry rack should be about $25 this weekend.

Tasseled border duvet

We’re loving the black tassels on this duvet.

Marlow pot rack

Last but not least, a gorgeous bronze pot rack that’ll only set you back about $80.

Check out all of the sale items on Anthropologie’s website.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.