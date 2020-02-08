The Best Comfy, High Waist Underwear to Buy on Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for maternity underwear, postpartum briefs, or just a comfortable panty with more tummy coverage, high waist underwear is a great option for moms and moms-to-be. A waistband that hits at or above the belly button gives a sensation of more support — and it avoids getting anywhere close to a c-section incision or other sensitive areas. More mid-section coverage also lightly smooths the tummy under clothing and reduces the appearance of the dreaded muffin top!

The best high waist underwear is usually made of a combination of mostly cotton with a touch of Spandex for a snug-yet-comfortable fit. Make sure the crotch is 100% cotton for maximum breathability. Fabric-covered waist and leg bands will improve comfort and help avoid any rolling down, riding up, or bunching. If you have sensitive skin, look for a tag-free design.

Oh, and if you’re worried about the “granny panties” reputation, rest assured that today’s high waist underwear are available in modern colors and patterns, and seamless designs provide a flattering look with easy comfort that you’ll feel good wearing under any outfit. High waist briefs work well under dresses, jumpsuits, high-rise pants, jeans and more.

We’ve rounded up the best high waist underwear options for everyday wear so you can look and feel your best.

1. Wirarpa Women’s High Waisted Cotton Underwear

These multipacks include super high-waisted briefs made of 95% combed cotton and 5% Spandex for a soft, breathable, stretchy fit that won’t sag or bind. The full-coverage panties feature a double-layer fabric-covered waistband — with 0.6 inches of elastic inside — that sits right at the waist, covering the belly button for a snug-yet-comfortable fit that doesn’t roll or bunch. Plus, the double-layer crotch is wide and breathable and the backside won’t ride up.

2. Fruit of the Loom Women’s Breathable Panties

This 6-pack of high-rise briefs from Fruit of the Loom are made with breathable micro-mesh fabric (94% polyester, 6% Spandex) that supports the flow of air and wicks away moisture. Full seat coverage, soft leg bands, seamless design and a smooth waistband provide extra comfort. Plus, this underwear is tag-free and made with a 100% cotton liner for extra softness.

3. Annenmy Women’s High Waist Cotton Underwear

These comfy high-waist briefs are made of 95% breathable, soft cotton and 5% Spandex for stretch and fit. Fabric-covered waist and leg bands ensure comfort in every stitch and the full-coverage design stays in place, never rolling down, riding up, or giving you visible panty line. Plus, the double-layer crotch offers extra protection.

4. UMMISS Women’s Cotton High Waist Underwear

The high-rise underwear in this multipack of briefs offers moderate tummy support thanks to a soft and stretchy double-layer, fabric-covered, wide waistband that sits right at the waist, with no rolling or bunching. A combination of 95% cotton and 5% Spandex offers a smooth, soft, comfortable feel with plenty of stretch. The wide, full-cotton, double-layer crotch is breathable and moisture-wicking, and the no-ride-up coverage will leave you wedgie-free. Plus, they are available in sizes from S to 5X.

5. Warner’s Women’s Blissful Benefits Panty

Warner’s high-waist, “no muffin top” panties feature a flat waistband to minimize any bulge and ensure a smooth appearance under clothing. Made of 90% soft polyester, they’re comfortable enough for everyday and the addition of elastane (10%) provides subtle stretch to create a precise fit that moves along with you. Plus, these briefs have full coverage in the back and a tagless design. And as an added bonus, they come in pretty prints and feminine colors.