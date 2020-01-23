Ina Garten Loves Glossier’s Balm Dotcom As Much As You Do

A recipe for French chocolate bark, a selfie with Taylor Swift, a picture-perfect old-fashioned cocktail with four Cognac-soaked dried cherries perched on the glass, a table set for two with a big pot of lentil sausage soup in the foreground: They’re Instagram posts that are all very on-brand for Ina Garten. That is until you get to her latest post, which pictures a bird’s eye view of eight Glossier products. That’s right, Garten broke her three-week Instagram silence to post about Glossier, proving that, yes, the Barefoot Contessa host is just as much a Glossier fan as you are.

“Loved my visit today to @glossier!!” Garten captioned the photo of lip balms. Is this a sponsored post, Garten?

“Their collection of lip balm is — delicious!” she continued. “My favorite is birthday balm with a little glitter. Don’t we all need a little glitter after the holidays?” Nope, not sponsored. We stand corrected.

You guys, Garten’s favorite lip balm is the sparkliest one that also has a subtle shimmer when applied, and we could not — we repeat, could not — love her more.

Glossier’s Dotcom collection has eight flavors available Original, a fragrance-free, untinted gloss; Rose, which has a barely-there pink tint; Cherry with its sheer red tint; Mint, which also untinted and has a cooling feel; Coconut, described as “beachy and untinted”; “fresh and juicy” Mango with a translucent coral tint; brand-new Berry, which has a sheer berry tint; and, of course, the aforementioned Birthday.

The hydrating lip balm is so popular, it has more than 2,300 reviews and mostly five-star ratings. “After struggling for months with chapped/raw lips, I was desperate. My normally trusty Carmex wasn’t doing the job, so I decided to give this product a try. After only two applications, my lips were buttery soft,” one reviewer wrote.

Excuse us while we celebrate our own Birthday a little earlier this year…

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.