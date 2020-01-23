LivingBeauty & Style

Ina Garten Loves Glossier’s Balm Dotcom As Much As You Do

by

A recipe for French chocolate bark, a selfie with Taylor Swift, a picture-perfect old-fashioned cocktail with four Cognac-soaked dried cherries perched on the glass, a table set for two with a big pot of lentil sausage soup in the foreground: They’re Instagram posts that are all very on-brand for Ina Garten. That is until you get to her latest post, which pictures a bird’s eye view of eight Glossier products. That’s right, Garten broke her three-week Instagram silence to post about Glossier, proving that, yes, the Barefoot Contessa host is just as much a Glossier fan as you are.

“Loved my visit today to @glossier!!” Garten captioned the photo of lip balms. Is this a sponsored post, Garten?

“Their collection of lip balm is — delicious!” she continued. “My favorite is birthday balm with a little glitter. Don’t we all need a little glitter after the holidays?” Nope, not sponsored. We stand corrected.

You guys, Garten’s favorite lip balm is the sparkliest one that also has a subtle shimmer when applied, and we could not — we repeat, could not — love her more.

Image: Glossier.
Buy: Birthday Balm Dotcom $12
buy it

Glossier’s Dotcom collection has eight flavors available Original, a fragrance-free, untinted gloss; Rose, which has a barely-there pink tint; Cherry with its sheer red tint; Mint, which also untinted and has a cooling feel; Coconut, described as “beachy and untinted”; “fresh and juicy” Mango with a translucent coral tint; brand-new Berry, which has a sheer berry tint; and, of course, the aforementioned Birthday.

Image: Glossier.
Buy: Balm Dotcom Trio $30
buy it

The hydrating lip balm is so popular, it has more than 2,300 reviews and mostly five-star ratings. “After struggling for months with chapped/raw lips, I was desperate. My normally trusty Carmex wasn’t doing the job, so I decided to give this product a try. After only two applications, my lips were buttery soft,” one reviewer wrote.

Excuse us while we celebrate our own Birthday a little earlier this year…

