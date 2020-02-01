Are you that person who’s happy to host a party at a moment’s notice (and if so, the rest of us salute you)? Or who relishes having hordes of friends and family over for special occasions? It’s fun to be the hostess with the mostess — until an inevitable party foul shatters your glassware or you’re left doing dishes til the wee hours of the morning. Then, not so much. To the rescue: plastic party cups! Made of durable, crack-proof plastic and either disposable or (even better) recyclable, the best party cups will ease at least some of your party-hosting worries.

When shopping for party cups, look for ones made of food-safe (obviously), BPA-free plastic. Other considerations to keep in mind: the size and shape. Do you want a large 16 ounce cup perfect for a backyard barbecue with a keg, or an elegant champagne flute for a special celebratory toast? Or perhaps you’re just looking for a simple way to serve juice, soda or water at your kid’s birthday shindig or whenever he brings a pack of friends home from school.

Whatever your need, we’ve rounded up the best party cups for every occasion, from fancy gatherings to everyday moments. Some are even made from recycled materials or can be recycled and/or re-used — so stock up now, then relax and enjoy.your next party.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Hefty Disposable Plastic Cups in Assorted Colors

Whether you’re hosting your kid’s birthday bash or a backyard barbecue, you just can’t go wrong when you stock up on these sturdy 16-ounce disposable plastic party cups from Hefty. Each package contains 100 sleek, contemporary cups in four stylish colors — blue, green, orange and purple. Not only will that help ensure you have the right look for any occasion, it’ll also make it easier for kids (and come to think of it, grown-ups too) to keep tabs on their own cup. Plus, the durable plastic cups are easy to grip to avoid potential party fouls.

2. TOSSWARE POP Unbreakable Plastic Champagne Flutes

Perfect for your next champagne toast at New Year’s Eve, wedding, or bridal events, these lovely 9-ounce flutes from Tossware are crystal clear and shatterproof. Serve champagne, rosé, mimosas, sparkling cocktails and more in the BPA-free glasses with a thin rounded rim that delivers the smooth sipping experience of a high-end glass. Made with at least one recycled water bottle in each, they’re reusable and recyclable. Plus, the patented interlock-stack feature makes them easy to store away until next time.

3. Crystal Clear PET Plastic Cups

Serving up a drink so pretty there’s no need for a colorful cup? Then stock up on these crystal clear, 16-ounce PET plastic cups. Yes, they’re basic, but they’re great for serving cold drinks, from iced coffee and bubble tea to smoothies and milkshakes to juices, sodas and frozen cocktails. Made with a heavy-duty material that is 100% BPA free, they won’t absorb liquid and are crack-resistant. Plus, a rolled wall rim ensures no sharp edges when drinking.

4. Elegant Party Cups with Gold Rim

Looking for a party cup upgrade? Shaped like a traditional tumbler but made of a shiny clear plastic with a pretty gold rim, these Munfix party cups are both practical and elegant for fancy events, from outdoor weddings to New Year’s Eve parties. Made of durable 100% food-grade, BPA-free, non-toxic, heavy-duty plastic, the 9-ounce size is perfect for serving wine, champagne, mixed drinks, punch and more.

5. TashiBox Cold Drink Party Cups

Made of food-grade polypropene PP plastics (recycle #5) and BPA-free, TashiBox’s 12-ounce clear party cups, available in either 100-count or 200-count packages, are a basic pantry staple that you’ll never regret having on hand. With a strong cup body and an easy grip, this disposable glassware is as good for serving festive cold drinks as it is for daily use in the kitchen, bathroom or backyard.