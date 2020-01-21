The Urban Outfitters Valentine’s Day Shop Is The Perfect Place to Score Gifts

Shopping for Christmas and birthday presents is one thing, but there’s an extra layer of pressure when you’re trying to by your loved ones something special for Valentine’s Day. Sure, maybe they *need* new windshield wiper blades, but is that really the type of romantic gift you want to present them with on Cupid’s special day? Probably not. Thankfully, Urban Outfitters has launched a Valentine’s Day shop full of unique and quirky gifts for anyone you might be shopping for.

The Urban Outfitters Valentine’s Day Shop is organized into several sections for easy shopping. You can look through “women’s gifts,” which features beauty products, lingerie, and jewelry, and “men’s gifts,” which features apparel and grooming gifts. Don’t let the gender labels put you off, though — it’s 2020, for goodness’ sake, so the gift for your loved one could be lurking in either of the above categories depending on their personal likes and interests.

If you’re on a budget, you can also search for gifts by price. There are gifts for $15 and under, $25 and under, and $50 and under to look through. The shop also shows the most liked gifts, so you can see what other people are buying.

Not sure yet what to get your sweetie? Here are some of the most popular items from the Urban Outfitters Valentine’s Day Shop.

1. Fujifilm UO Exclusive Instax Mini 9

A bright orange Instax Mini camera means your honey can instantly snap and print pics on all of your adventures together.

2. Sherpa Slippers

February is still winter, and is there anything worse than getting under the covers with someone whose feet are ice cold? Keep their tootsies warm with a gift of cozy sherpa slippers.

3. Romance Kit

This tiny tin is filled with six rose petals, a tealight candle, two sticks of rose-scented incense, and a brass incense holder, for anytime you need to create a little romance on-the-go.

4. Days Of The Week Scrunchie Set

The gift of scrunchies for every day of the week is one that any accessories enthusiast will go gaga for.

5. Spirits Sex Board Game

This sexy version of the Ouija board can add some spirited fun to your bedroom this Valentine’s Day.

