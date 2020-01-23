You don’t need to have jumped on the celery juice bandwagon to believe in the benefits of a daily glass of greens. Juicing has become a hugely popular way for many people to drink the vitamins and nutrients they need without the hassle of, you know, chewing. And whether you’re downing a nutrient-rich combo of spinach and cucumbers or sticking with good old orange, preparing your own homemade juice has never been easier.

Juicers turn a high volume of whole fruits and veggies into a glass of juice, so you can get your daily requirements without having to eat bunches of leaves, roots and fruits. Juicing advocates boast of myriad health benefits from drinking juice — including improved immunity and energy, weight loss, regulated digestion, and healthier skin, nails and hair. However, juicing also removes most of the fiber, so your body digests the juice faster than it would the whole foods.

If you’re ready to start making your own juice, know that today’s juicers are easy to assemble, use and clean, making it simpler than ever to extract those vitamins and nutrients from fruits and veggies to create delicious, pulp-free juice. Most current models include wide-mouth chutes to feed large or even whole fruits and veggies, pulp separators, and dishwasher-safe removable parts. They also usually feature a safety lock that stops operation if the lid is not secure or any overload is detected.

When shopping for a juicer for your kitchen, the biggest differences to look for are speed, power, and cost. We’ve done the research for you, and rounded up five juicers that will get you started making delicious and nutritious juice right in your own home.

1. Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Extractor

This Breville juicer’s unique extraction system features a titanium reinforced cutting disc surrounded by a stainless-steel micro-mesh filter basket to extract up to 30 percent more juice and 40 percent more vitamins. The 3-inch extra-wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting, thus shortening prep time, and the built-in froth separator lets more juice and less froth into your glass. Though compact in size, its 700-watt motor operates at 14,000 RPM for maximum extraction. This juicer also conveniently collects 1.6 quarts of pulp within the footprint of the unit to conserve counter space.

2. Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra

With a modern, stainless-steel finish and a low countertop footprint, the Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra features dual-speed versatility: low speed runs from 12,000 to 15,000 RPM for softer fruits like oranges and tomatoes, while fast speed runs from 15,000 to 18,000 RPM for harder fruits like carrots, celery, beets, kale and more. An extra-large 3-inch feed chute allows you to load some whole fruits and veggies and avoid spillage, and its 1,000-watt motor can create a 16-ounce cup of juice in just 8 seconds with no clogging and minimal foaming.

3. Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juicer Extractor

With an 800-watt motor powering its stainless-steel micro-mesh cutter/strainer, this Hamilton Beach juicer can turn a dense beet into a smooth juice in seconds. The extra-large 3-inch fed chute can accommodate a whole apple, a peeled orange or a handful of kale — meaning less pre-cutting and more continuous juicing; you can even use this juicer to make soy, almond or rice milk. And an extra-large pulp bin means you don’t have to stop the process to empty out pulp.

4. Omega J8006HDS Slow Masticating Juicer

Using a low speed of 80 RPMs, Omega’s slow masticating juicer protects and maintains healthy enzymes, prevents oxidation and allows juice to be stored up to 72 hours without degradation. A 200-watt motor, dual-stage juicing system, five adjustable settings and automatic pulp-ejection function allow for maximum extraction of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens and wheatgrass. It can even turn nuts into nut butter, extrude pasta, grind coffee and spices, mince herbs and garlic, make baby food and frozen desserts, and whip up soy milk.

5. Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

Another slow masticating juicer, this model from Aicok runs at less than 60 decibels, meaning it’s quiet enough to make your favorite juice every morning without waking up the whole house. The seven-segment spiral extraction system operates at a low speed of 80 RPM, resulting in maximum juice yield, minimal oxidation, less foaming, drier pulp and the most nutrition. Because the spiral is made of PMMA material, it does not affect the taste of the juice like a metal blade. A reverse function spins the blade in the opposite direction to help clean the machine and to minimize clogging.