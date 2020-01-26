The 5 Best Dining Sets for Outdoor Living

The perfect outdoor dining set is an entertaining game-changer. Adding one to your patio, deck, or balcony means you can enjoy moonlight cocktails with friends, backyard barbecues, alfresco family meals, and more — all because these dining sets, designed to withstand the weather, basically create a brand-new dining room just outside the walls of your home.

When you’re choosing an outdoor dining set for your space, you’ll want to consider the size as well as the materials. Outdoor furniture comes in lots of sizes and shapes, ranging from two-person bistro sets perfect for small balconies to L-shaped sectionals with seating for a dozen of your family and friends. Most also come with durable cushions designed for outdoor use, though protecting them under a cover or inside a storage bin will ensure they are clean and dry whenever you are ready to dine out(side).

Rattan or wicker are both popular for outdoor furniture, but the natural material doesn’t hold up well in the elements without a lot of maintenance and care. Thus, the introduction of synthetic rattan: Designed to look like real wicker, polypropylene resin wicker (also known as PE wicker) won’t rust, fade, peel or dent. Not only is it durable and strong, it’s simple to maintain; just just wipe it down with water and give it an occasional cleaning with a common household solution and it will last for many seasons to come.

Excited to host an alfresco gathering? We’ve rounded up the best dining sets for outdoor use, so find the one that’s right for your home and start planning that barbecue!

1. Devoko Rattan Patio Dining Set

Elevate your outdoor entertaining with this modern-style patio set from Devoko, which lets you easily transition from lounging with your feet up to dinner for eight. Pair the four chairs with the four ottomans as foot rests, or use all eight pieces as seating around the dining height table. The 12 zippered cushions, filled with thick cotton, add comfort to the seating, while the entire easy-to-assemble set is constructed of durable and attractive synthetic rattan and steel.

2. Keter Chelsea Patio Bistro Dining Set

Space challenged? This compact 3-piece bistro dining set from Keter is the perfect place to enjoy cups of coffee or glasses of wine on a small deck or balcony. Made of durable synthetic rattan that is UV protected, this sturdy set will never rust, fade, peel or dent. It’s also stylish, lightweight and easy to clean.

3. Flash Furniture Glass-Top Table and Stackable Rattan Chairs

You can’t go wrong with the basics — and this Flash Furniture Glass-Top Table and Stackable Rattan Chairs is a classic all-weather dining set that seats four around a square table. The rippled glass tabletop has a smooth surface that keeps items level, while the table’s rattan edging coordinates with the comfortable curved backs and seats of the chairs. For storing and cleaning purposes, the lightweight chairs stack easily.

4. Wisteria Lane Outdoor Dining Conversation Set

Made of a strong galvanized steel frame and handwoven synthetic rattan that won’t rust or fade, this 7-piece all-weather outdoor furniture set can seat up to 10 kids and adults at the family barbecue. The pieces of this sectional set (two single armrest love seats, one corner love seat, three ottomans and one dining-height table) are light enough to move around and easy to place in an endless number of configurations. The 12 cushions are filled with a thick, resilient sponge and covered with a durable, removable and washable fabric; each seat is wide and deep for extra comfort.

5. Best Choice Products Rattan Bar Dining Set

Complete with six bar stools with comfortable cushions and a long dining table, this dining set is perfect for backyard parties. Made of weather-resistant wicker over a reinforced steel frame, the table features a tempered glass tabletop that stays firmly secured with suction cups. The stools are built with footrests for additional comfort, and neatly tuck underneath the table to save space when not in use. Comfortable cushions have thick sponge filling with weather-resistant polyester covers; they unstrap for easy storage.