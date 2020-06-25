The Best Curling Wands For Creating Soft, Tousled Hairstyles at Home

We all have that one friend who always seems to have perfect, enviable hair with not a strand out of place. If you, too, want to achieve that I-just-woke-up-like-this hairstyle, all you really need is a curling wand that works with any hair texture. The best part is, you don’t even have to get your hair done at a salon — it’s totally possible to achieve those loose curls on your own at home. Whether you’re getting dressed up for a special occasion or just feel like having a great hair day (who doesn’t?), arming yourself with one of the best curling wands will help you pull your look together.

Buying a curling wand is only half the battle. Styling your hair is a totally different story, which is why we’d suggest watching a YouTube tutorial (probably one of the most common how-to videos available on the Internet) or hitting up your most stylish mom friend for some pointers. There are even local hairstyling classes if you’re really having trouble getting the technique down pat. Because you’ll want to save money and time getting your hair done at home, we’ve culled the best curling wands that make the whole process seamless.

1. L’ange Hair Lustré Curling Wand

This curling wand will give you those smooth, frizz-free curls that you’re after. The curling wand uses negative ion technology to tell frizz and heat damage to take a hike. With a digital interface, you can control the temperature, which can be as low as 170 degrees and as high as 450 degrees. If you often have that heart-stopping fear of wondering if you left the curling iron on, you don’t have to worry with this model. It shuts off after an hour. This curling iron will also protect your hand, because it comes with a special heat glove. It’s available in 1 in. and 1.25 in. barrel sizes and several color options.

2. BESTOPE Curling Iron

The BESTOPE Curling Wand takes the guesswork out of curling your hair. Instead of wondering whether you’ll end up with tight curls or loose waves, this curling iron has specific attachments for each curl style. There are three different sizes of tapered barrels, a 1 in. spiral barrel and 1 in. barrel, so you can get five looks with one curling iron. This curling wand evenly distributes heat, ensuring your hair doesn’t lose moisture. The wand also automatically shuts off after one hour.

3. Revlon 3X Ceramic Tapered Curling Wand

This cone-shaped curling wand can help you achieve the natural-looking curls you’ve been craving. The wand has three layers of ceramic coating, which will protect your hair from heat damage, even as you bump up the heat to 420 degrees. There are more than 30 heat settings to choose from, so you can pick the best setting for your hair type, whether you have coarse or fine hair.

4. Remington CI9538 Pro Pearl Ceramic Curling Wand

Like its name suggests, the Remington CI9538 Pro Pearl Ceramic Curling Wand features pearl ceramic for less damage and faster salon-like results. To attain smooth and lustrous waves, crank up the heat to 410°F. Cone-shaped and one-inch tall, the pink-hued design is a modern bathroom sink centerpiece. A heat-protective glove is included to prevent your hands from burning. After 60 minutes, it’ll shut off automatically to give you peace of mind. There are 10 different heat settings on the LCD screen to select the right temperature for your hair. Like any professional salon wand, it features a 360° swivel cord to style comfortably at any angle.

5. ATMOKO by Homitt 5 in 1 Curling Wand

This curling wand from ATMOKO by Homitt will allow you to constantly switch up your hairstyle with its five different barrels. Each one is sized differently (up to 1.25 inches wide), allowing you to create corkscrew curls, waves, big curls and ringlets using just one device. The barrels lock in place, and are easy to attach and detach so you don’t have to worry about it slipping off while in use. It’s also made of high-quality PTC+ Tourmaline ceramic coating that locks in moisture and holds curls for a long time. Plus, the 360 degree swivel cord prevents your hair from knotting while you’re curling. Switch to 1 (the lowest temperature of about 374℉) for fine hair and 2 (the highest temperature of about 410℉) for thick hair.

6. Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand

This 1-in. barrel curling wand promises loose curls with a lot of body, so your curls won’t just look flat and lifeless. Harnessing tourmaline and ceramic technology, the curling iron helps reduce frizz and keeps your hair moist. The curling wand doesn’t have any clamps, so that means you’ll get a crimp-free curl. You can go up to 400 degrees on this little iron, while protecting your hand with the included heat-glove, and move freely while you’re styling, thanks to the 6 ft. swivel cord.

7. INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR

This curling wand from CONAIR heats up to 400 degrees in under 30 seconds, which is great news for anyone who’s usually a little behind in getting ready. You can have your curls set within minutes. Made with tourmaline ceramic technology, the curling wand has five heat settings, so you can get the curls you desire no matter your hair type. This curling wand turns off automatically after an hour. There are two different barrel sizes to choose from, and this iron comes with a heat protective glove.