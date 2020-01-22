There’s an easy way to elevate your patio, deck or yard into a comfortable outside living space: add an outdoor rug. Not only do outdoor rugs tie patio furniture together into a true gathering space for your family and friends, they can even create a “room” without walls on your lawn or driveway where you can lounge under the sun or stars.

Outdoor rugs are made of durable, weather-resistant materials to withstand rain, sun and dirt, but bringing them indoors during extreme weather will extend their life. Many are also mold, mildew and stain resistant. If you’re considering laying an outdoor rug over your lawn or a paver-and-grass patio, opt for a breathable weave that won’t harm the grass.

Not just for outdoor use, these rugs can also be great for indoor/outdoor areas of your home as well as high-traffic areas like entryways. Most outdoor rugs are very thin, making them easy to hose off, re-position, store and clean (no shedding!). If you prefer a thicker feel under your feet, consider adding a rug pad in areas where weather elements are not a factor.

We’ve rounded up the best outdoor rugs for you, whether you prefer bright and colorful or calm and neutral. Find the best outdoor rug for your patio, deck or yard and begin enjoying the nature right outside your home.

1. Nourison Aloha Outdoor Rug

Made of 100% polypropylene with multicolor, cut-pile lotus patterns on the flat-weave surface, this patterned outdoor rug will add a sunny vibe to any space. Keep it looking good with regular vacuuming, and spot clean with a damp sponge or cloth. When cleaning outdoors, rinse with a hose and let dry in the sun.

2. Safavieh Seagrass Outdoor Rug

Woven with strong, sustainably-harvested seagrass with a cotton twill border, Safavieh’s natural fiber rug has works beautifully with almost any decor style. The power-loomed sisal basketweave pattern with a felt dotted backing for stability provides both durability and comfort under foot. The low pile height allows for easy placement under furniture or for use as a layering rug. Just avoid placing this rug in direct sunlight to prevent fading.

3. Reversible Mats Outdoor Rug

Made from a soft polypropylene, this durable mat is lightweight and compact, easily folding into the included bag for transport or storage. The breathable material is mold- and mildew-resistant, gentle on grass, and easy to clean — just spray with water or sweep away dirt — and a UV coating protects against fading and other sun damage. Even better: it’s reversible!

4. Mad Mats Outdoor Rug

Mad Mats combines the highest grade of polypropylene recycled from used soda bottles, milk bottles, and more with state-of-the-art conditioners and UV inhibitors to produce soft, resilient, colorfast threads with which to weave its outdoor rugs. Intricately woven like an indoor wool rug but durable enough to be outside all year without care, this outdoor rug doesn’t trap water, dirt, stains or debris. Simply rinse with a garden hose; water goes right through it and evaporates right back out for zero mildew, mold or rot.

5. Unique Loom Outdoor Rug

Easy to clean, this Unique Loom outdoor rug is made of polypropylene with a polypropylene backing, and it’s resistant to water, mold, mildew and stains. It’s durable enough for dirty pets and kids to lounge on outside, but chic enough for outdoor entertaining. Plus, caring for it couldn’t be easier: Simply hose off or wash with a gentle soap, and then leave in sun or hang to dry.