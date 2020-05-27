Paying a visit to the hair salon when you’re in desperate need of a blowout is basically impossible when you have a jam-packed schedule. The struggle is even more real if you’re shuffling kids to and from playdates, and have no time left to get yourself ready for a much-needed date night or mom’s night out. Just so you know, you’re not alone. Between work, school and generally keeping tiny humans alive, it’s difficult for any parent to treat themselves to some TLC. This is why you might want to invest in a hairdryer that will save you tons of money and time. Think about it: Instead of paying for a professional blowout that will only last you a few days, you can buy one of the best hair dryers for more or less the same price and use it over and over again.

You don’t have to look for anything too fancy — just find an efficient yet powerful blow dryer that will get the job done. Whether you’re looking for something that promises long-lasting curls or spruces up your bangs, there are plenty of options on the market to choose from. Still, you want to look for something that’s good quality, controls heat and leaves your hair shiny. Most of all, you’ll want people thinking your hair looks so good that you got it done professionally. Here, we’ve rounded up a few favorites that get the job done.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Iron

This buzzy, high-tech hair dryer has earned a cult following for good reason: The high-velocity airflow drys hair fast like no other. It also prevents heat damage — a big concern for people who constantly use heated — by keeping temperature low and under control. By putting the motor on the handle, Dyson was able to create a lightweight, four-pound device that won’t make your arms burn after extensive use. There are four precise heat settings (fast drying and styling, regular drying, gentle drying and constant cold) and three speed settings (fast drying, regular drying and gentle drying) for complete control. Plus, the device is cool to the touch thanks to its heat-shield technology, which protects you from burning yourself. It includes magnetic attachments such as the smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator and diffuser so it can be used to style many different types of hair.

2. Revlon One-Step Dryer

This brand has been trusted name in the beauty space since the 1930s, and while you might associate the brand most with its lipsticks, mascaras and nail polishes, its hair tools are just as deserving of your attention. This popular all-in-one hair dryer and brush takes out one less step so you can spend less time doing your hair when you’re in a rush. The tufted bristles quickly detangle, the round edges create volume, and it dries ultra fast. If you don’t have time to waste, this option is going to change your morning routine forever.

3. BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme Dryer

Weighing in at about two pounds, this lightweight hairdryer isn’t called “Xtreme” for nothing. This powerful device features ceramic technology to produce extra-gentle and far-infrared heat for faster drying time that also protects hair from damage. With four temperature settings and an 8 millimeter concentrator nozzle that can be attached when needed, this dryer can do it all.

4. Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer

If you love getting a blowout but are tired of the trips to the salon, bring the salon home with this expert hair dryer. Not only will it add instant color to your bathroom countertop, but it also tames frizz and volumizes like a champ. The ultra powerful 1875-watt dryer combined with the ionic technology provides one of the shiniest blowouts you’ll see — especially when it comes to doing one at home. Plus, it can do it in about 20 percent less time than many others. The wider nozzle covers a larger area for faster drying, so it’s particularly helpful if you’ve got a lot of hair.

5. Remington D3190 Dryer

If you have damaged, frayed ends, you’re not alone. Luckily, this smart hair dryer boasts an advanced technology coating that offers up to three times more protection than other hair dryers. The micro conditioner technology creates healthier hair overall so you won’t have to feel guilty every time you reach for the blow dryer. It also dries in less time, which means less frizz and a better mane. Whether your hair is calling for damage control or you just want something to prevent dead ends, you can’t go wrong with this option.