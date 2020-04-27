Whether you just moved into a new home or plan on renovating your apartment, picking out furniture will set the tone for your entire space. You’ll want to buy timeless pieces that offer you and your guests comfort and style for years to come. When you walk into a room, one of the first things you’ll notice are the accent chairs situated between the sofas in a living room. Before you make your final decision (narrowing down your favorites is not always easy!), you’ll want to know a little more about these living-space staples that can transform a room.

Accent chairs are used as extra seating when there’s no more sofa space for guests. In addition to comfort, size and scale are also important factors to be taken into consideration. You won’t want anything too big and overbearing that’ll take away from the room’s main focal points like the sofa and coffee table. Choose a neutral color if you plan on using that chair in different rooms throughout your home or stick with a print that will liven up a neutral room.

You also have the option to buy a slipper chair, which is armless and sits lower to the ground. Or, buy a chair with arms for a more sophisticated touch. Last but not least, don’t underestimate the power of your chair’s leg style. From a carved turned leg to a modern sleek leg, these fine details won’t go unnoticed. Here, we’ve gathered the best accent chairs that will invite your guests to take a seat.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Novogratz Brittany Upholstered Accent Chair

You don’t have to be an HGTV fan to love this green linen upholstered accent chair from the Novogratz’s furniture line. The stylish piece includes piping details, a ribbed tufted backrest and slanted wood legs for a mid-century meets modern look. All of the pieces ship in one box and take just minutes to assemble. At 250 pounds, the chair fits perfectly between two sofas in conversation rooms. With no arms, you can lay your hands on your lap or easily reach over to grab something from the coffee table. It comes in light blue, light gray, pink, mustard, gray and dark gray for a pop of color or more minimal look. Dress up your chair with throw pillows or a blanket, and place it by the fireplace for extra comfort.

2. Christopher Knight Home Clarice Wingback Accent Chair

If you’re looking for a more traditional piece to brighten up your living room, this Christopher Knight Home accent chair in dark blue will add a sophisticated pop of color. With a timeless high-back wing and curved arms, the elegant details are something to be admired. The durable and tufted fabric on the seat cushion and backrest is made to stay plump and soft long after you first use it. Plus, it’s designed for easy cleanups and extended wear after inevitable spills. Contemporary mismatched legs add another luxe design detail that stands out. With easy and straightforward assemblage, you’ll have an accent chair all to yourself in no time.

3. Lohoms Modern Upholstered Accent Fabric Chair

For a more modern look, check out Lohoms’ upholstered arm chair that features slanted legs and comfortable removable seat cushions. Ergonomically designed, the seat is filled with soft sponge and back cushions for extra support. Melt right into your new favorite household furniture that’s the perfect size for small apartments or living spaces. Made of a solid wood frame and linen fabric cover, you can expect this durable piece to last. Available in neutral hues like gray and light brown, it’ll match perfectly with any design theme. Screw on the four legs and slide the back of the chair onto the base to assemble with zero tools required.