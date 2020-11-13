A robe might seem like one of those universal items everyone gives as a gift but no one actually uses — that is, until you slip one on for yourself and wonder how you ever functioned without one. Soft robes don’t just scream “comfort,” they also offer people a way to lounge around their house without having to get dressed.

Instead of walking around in your underwear when UPS unexpectedly shows up at your doorstep or sitting in your towel long after you’ve finished showering, a bathrobe is a warm alternative for those times when you just aren’t ready to put real clothes on. These days, there’s also nothing schlumpy about them: the best soft robes come in luxuriously plush fabrics with stylish details such as quilting and color-blocking you won’t be embarrassed to be caught in.

So, whether you want to lounge around watching Netflix on a lazy Sunday with your kids or cover up while you get ready in the morning before you get fully dressed, you can count on a soft robe to help you do it in style and comfort. Here are some of our favorites to consider adding to your own wardrobe.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Richie House Women’s Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe The warm fleece material of Richie House’s bathrobe is baby-bottom soft. Available in a range of colors — from a daring purple to a subtle nude shade — this 100% polyester robe is comfortable and chic with its self-belt and cozy shawl collar. If you’re running early to an event and don’t want to get dressed right away, throw it on before you even apply your makeup. Even though it looks like something you’d get at a fancy spa, it’s meant for casual moments at home. Hitting just below your calf, it’ll cover you practically head to toe. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Richie House Women's Plush Soft Warm Fleece… on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Alexander Del Rossa Women’s Fleece Robe With Hood You might never want to take this hooded robe off — which is totally understandable considering how soft and cozy it is. When the temperature drops, you can count on this warm and plush full-length coral fleece bathrobe to keep you warm. It features a large hood for extra coziness and big pockets to carry your phone or keep your hands toasty. To ensure maximum support on your body, it’s designed with an inside tie closure and an adjustable outer belt. There are also a whopping 22 different styles to choose from, ranging from black-and-white stripes to rich jewel-toned solids. Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon Alexander Del Rossa Women's Fleece Robe With Hood $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. NY Threads Women’s Fleece Bathrobe The bathrobe is made of plush fleece, so it’s a perfect cold-weather robe. The robe has two pockets, allowing you to walk around your home with your phone in your pocket. There’s also an adjustable belt, making sure you remain comfortable and secure all day long. Plus, you can wash it in the washing machine, making this robe a low-maintenance choice. NY Threads. NY Threads Women's Fleece Bathrobe $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now