The 5 Best Personal Blenders for Smoothies & More

Whether you’re looking to mix up a delicious smoothie for breakfast, create a healthy post-workout protein shake, or make your own all-natural baby food, personal blenders can do it all. More compact on your countertop and in your cabinets, these smaller versions of the standard blender can still pack enough power to transform fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds and more into drinks, sauces, dips and snacks.

Personal blenders range in power, from about 200 to 800 watts. Consider the toughness of the skins and stems of the foods you need to blend, and power up as necessary. All watt options should be able to crush ice, but lower power blenders might take a few extra seconds. Most feature stainless-steel blades that can be removed for cleaning, while some have multiple types of mixing blades for different ingredients.

Another benefit of personal blenders is blending your smoothie or shake directly into the cup you drink from. Some come with just one cup that attaches to the power base, while others include multiple sizes of cups with resealable or travel lids. Most are made of durable BPA-free plastic that is dishwasher safe. Consider your family’s frequency of use when deciding what options will work best for your needs.

We’ve rounded up the best personal blenders for everyone, from the athlete who wants to fill a sports bottle with a protein shake to the mom on-the-go who needs to whip up fresh baby food. Buy the right personal blender for you, and enjoy smoothies and more every day right from your own kitchen!

1. NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender

NutriBullet’s powerful 600-watt motor and nutrient-extraction blades pulverize fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and herbs into silky smoothies and protein shakes. Easy to use, you just push, twist and blend for less than 60 seconds in the compact blender. The NutriBullet signature cyclonic blending process breaks down and pulverizes the stems, seeds and skins of the food (where most of the essential nutrition lies), to create smooth, creamy smoothies. To clean, simply twist off the blades, rinse with soap and water, and put the cups on the top rack of the dishwasher. Each 12-piece personal blender comes with one extractor blade and one milling blade for shredding, grinding, chopping and blending, as well as three BPA-free cups, two re-sealable lids and a recipe book.

2. Magic Bullet 11-Piece Personal Blender

With a 250-watt motor, this 11-piece Magic Bullet personal blender chops, mixes, blends, whips and grinds to create sauces, dips, drinks and snacks in seconds. Just load your ingredients into the cup, twist on the stainless-steel cross blade, line up the tabs and place on the power base. Also included with the blender are one tall cup, one short cup, one party mug, two resealable lids, one to-go lid and a 10-second recipe guide. To clean, simply twist off the blade, rinse with soap and water and put the cups in the top rack of the dishwasher.

3. Oster My Blend Personal Blender with Travel Sport Bottle

This individual-sized blender and sport bottle in one is designed to fit your active lifestyle. Blend smoothies or protein shakes directly into your sport bottle and then reuse it throughout the day to stay hydrated with water and other beverages. The compact base has 400 watts of power for crushing ice and 250 watts for blending, all activated with the touch of one button. Plus, the dishwasher-safe, 20-ounce, BPA-free plastic sport bottle features a lid with a convenient carry hook.

4. ECPurchase Personal Blender With Travel Blender Juicer Cup

With built-in rechargeable lithium batteries and a USB charging cable, this single serve blender lets you blend up smoothies, baby food and more while traveling or just on the go. Featuring stainless-steel sawtooth blades that spin at 22,000 revolutions per minute, this personal blender easily pulverizes fruits, vegetables and ice into a BPA-free portable juicer cup. Quiet and easy to use and clean, the blender also has a magnetic sensing switch to ensure the blades won’t spin if the cup is opened or loose.

5. Sboly Personal Blender With 2 Blender Cups

This one-touch personal blender with a 300-watt motor comes with two portable bottles so you can conveniently make two to-go portions of your favorite drinks. The four stainless-steel, ultra-sharp blades quickly chop and blend ingredients into smoothies, protein shakes, juices and food prep in as little as 10 seconds. Plus, all of the parts are BPA-free and easy to clean.