Storing and organizing everything in your house is something of a sport. No sooner are you sure everything has a place then the seasons change or new toys arrive. If you’re always looking for extra places to put things, you may find that a storage bench is your new go-to solution because they’re a chic and practical sneaky storage solution — plus, they can work in almost room in your home.

Most storage benches have a hinged or lidded top that can store just about anything you need. When closed, it becomes a foot rest or place to sit. Because most storage benches hide the contents, these can be great for storing out-of-season items or extra bed linens in the bedroom. In the living room, this can also be a good way to store board games or extra blankets. They can also be great as toy chests anywhere in the house: kids don’t have to worry about neatly putting away toys as long as the lid or drawers can close, making clean-up a lot easier .

You can also find storage benches with shelves underneath. These are often used in entryways or bedrooms for shoe storage and are especially handy since they give you a place to sit as you tie your shoes. Versatile, lightweight, multi-purpose…what more could you want from a storage solution? If we’ve got you convinced, keep reading for five storage bench options we love for their functionality.

1. Belleze Rectangular Storage Ottoman

Talk about a storage bench with style! This Belleze rectangular storage ottoman has a lot of nice details: tufted upholstery elevates a piece of furniture that could otherwise be purely utilitarian, as do the decorative studs. The legs also help elevate it beyond just another bench or ottoman. But the true advantage is the hinged lid, which allows you to quickly store or access items. It works great for bedroom storage, either at the foot of the bed or elsewhere, and can even be used for short-term storage of items like extra shoes and sweaters. Place a tray on it to use as a coffee table, or leave it as-is as an ottoman.

2. Songmics Folding Storage Bench

This simple ottoman works in almost any room in the home — long enough to be placed at the foot of a bed, it also works as a casual coffee table or entryway bench. The generous storage space (120 liters) comes with a wooden divider that reinforces the bench and helps you divide and organize your things. The one downside? Because the lid has to be fully removed and isn’t hinged, it might not be ideal for frequent use.

3. VASAGLE Industrial Shoe Bench

Store shoes and more by your entryway in this sturdy, compact bench. The shelves are tall enough for most heels, though taller boots will have to be stored on the bench itself or on the top of the shelf. If kept bare, the bench becomes a great place to perch as you put on your shoes. The open shelving fits well with the industrial vibe and makes shoes easy to find and store. Place hooks above it at shoulder height for coats and bags and you’ve created an inexpensive entryway organizer for all your essentials.

4. ClosetMaid 3-Cube Storage Bench

ClosetMaid’s cube storage system is often imitated for a reason: you get a lot of control over how you use them with ultimate ease. Their 12-inch cubes are designed to fit ClosetMaid cloth cube drawers, but lots of competitors make similar options in a range of materials and colors. Place a drawer in one, two, three or none of the shelves. Open shelves can be used to add a bit of decor, like with books or a plant. The cushion also makes it a comfortable place to sit, whether in an entryway or play room.

5. Linon Home Decor Cynthia Storage Bench

Most benches we found are smaller, making them easy to move for extra seating or as a foot rest. This full-sized bench is not that: with a large seat and storage area, as well as a back, this provides a lot of room for storage and a place to sit in mud rooms and entryways. The chest is also great for toys, and can be placed in playrooms or bedrooms. Throw pillows can be added for comfort.