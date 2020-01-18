The 5 Best Duvets for a Heavenly Night’s Sleep

We’ve all heard the latest research about how important sleep is to the health of our bodies and minds, and the right bedding can make all the difference in having a restful night. Covering up with the best duvets and comforters can give you the perfect temperature, weight and softness you need to sleep soundly.

Some duvets are meant to be inserted into duvet covers, while others can serve solo as comforters; some can do both. A duvet cover can make it easy to switch up the look of your bedroom without having to invest in all new bedding, but make sure to opt for a duvet insert that comes with corner and even side ties. Securing the insert to the cover will ensure that your duvet doesn’t get balled up or slide to one side inside the cover, despite any tossing or turning during the night. Plus, a duvet with quilted or box stitching will keep the fill from shifting and result in even coverage, eliminating cold spots.

While some people run hot, others run cold, so finding a duvet cover with the right weight for your temperature preference is important. Goose down and its synthetic alternative are fluffy, soft and great at insulating; but the synthetic option is better for allergy sufferers and those on a budget. It also requires more synthetic filling to achieve the same warmth as a thinner layer of goose down.

Whether you’re a budget or luxury shopper, we’ve rounded up the best duvets for you. Check out the options below to start getting a heavenly night’s sleep asap.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert

This affordable down alternative duvet from Utopia Bedding is plush and fluffy, featuring strong piped edges and soft stitching. An elegant box stitching prevents clumping and shifting of the siliconized polyester filling, which provides excellent warmth and a cozy feel. The comforter fits snugly inside a duvet cover with four corner tabs to secure it in place. Maintenance is easy: machine wash in the gentle cycle with cold water, and sun-dry or tumble dry on low when needed.

2. Egyptian Cotton Queen Goose Down Comforter

This rich, soft Egyptian Bedding duvet is filled with 50 luxurious ounces of 100% goose down. Baffle box construction with double needle stitching keeps the down evenly distributed and offers maximum warmth, loft and comfort as you sleep. The cover is 100% Egyptian cotton, woven to a decadent 800 thread count, resulting in a duvet so soft you feel like you’re sleeping under a cloud. Should you want to use a duvet cover, it also features anchor loops to secure the comforter inside.

3. LinenSpa Queen Down Alternative Duvet Comforter

Touted as “the security blanket for grownups” this ultra-soft down alternative duvet is hypoallergenic, and provides the cozy comfort of down without the allergy sensitivities or feathers, odor and sharp quills. This versatile comforter is also perfectly weighted to keep you cozy and comfortable in all seasons. Sewn-in corner and side loops mean you can easily secure this comforter at eight points inside a duvet cover instead of the traditional four. The cozy microfiber material is box stitched to prevent the fill from shifting or clumping and backed by a 3-year warranty. Machine wash and dry for quick, affordable maintenance.

4. Lavish Comforts Queen MIcrofiber Comforter Duvet Insert

This comforter duvet from Lavish Comforts is made from extra soft, double brushed microfiber and filled with silky microfiber fill to rival real down comforters in warmth and Egyptian cotton in softness. Machine washable and hypoallergenic, the plush duvet has baffle-box construction to prevent shifting and sewn-in corner tabs to attach a duvet cover.

5. Edilly Queen All Seasons Duvet Insert

Cooling in summer and warm in winter, this super soft duvet comforter features a double brushed polyester shell, safe for those with sensitive skin, and a 100% microfiber fill for a plush yet lightweight and breathable sleeping experience. Tie this all-season comforter inside a duvet cover with the four corner tabs or treat it as a stand-alone comforter. With a carefully stitched box design for even filler and elegant piped edges, the duvet is machine washable and dryer safe.