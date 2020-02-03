After a long day taking care of your kids or ticking off your daily tasks, there are not enough hours left in the day to take care of yourself. Usually, the only time parents have to themselves is when their kids are asleep (so enjoy those naps while they last). While some are motivated enough to wake up early in the wee hours of the morning to carve out time for self-care activities such as writing and meditating, that’s not always appealing or an option for everyone.

If being up before the sun isn’t your speed, keep in mind it’s still important to make space for yourself amidst the chaos of daily life, even in small ways. The ritual of slathering on a rich body butter to soothe dry skin is just one way to achieve that. Treating yourself with products that make your skin feel good has the ability to make you feel good, too. A body butter is also essential for anyone who has parched, flaky skin that requires a little extra TLC.

Whether you’re looking for something scented or fragrance-free, there are loads of options to choose from — these are among our absolute favorites.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. NIVEA Cocoa Butter Body Cream

Nivea’s Cocoa Butter Body Cream is formulated with vitamin E, which topically helps nourish and protect your skin from damage caused by aging. With moisture that lasts for 48 hours, this rich, creamy product hydrates dry skin with deep moisture serum and cocoa butter. The latter ingredient, in particular, is often touted for its ability to hydrate and nourish the skin and improve elasticity. Since it’s unscented, you can even add your own essential oils for a customized take on the vitamin-packed, scar-reducing and anti-aging product. It’s also as small as the palm of your hand, so you can easily carry it in your purse or travel cosmetics case.

2. Tree Hut Intense Hydrating Shea Body Butter

Formulated with 100 percent shea butter, which is said to restore skin elasticity, Tree Hut’s Intense Hydrating Shea Body Butter softens cracked skin. Other main ingredients include safflower seed oil, which prevents dryness and provides your skin a healthy glow, and sweet-scented mango puree, which softens skin. This natural skincare product is also free of parabens and other harmful chemicals like formaldehyde. Made in an American beauty lab, Tree Hut’s body butter comes in ten different scents including almond and honey, Brazilian nut and original shea, so you’re bound to find one that suits your preferences.

3. Better Shea Butter’s Peppermint + Vanilla Body Butter

There’s a good reason why these products are called body butters. In particular, Better Shea Butter’s Peppermint + Vanilla Body Butter is considered to be as smooth as — you guessed it— butter. Scented with 100 percent pure peppermint and vanilla essential oils, this luxurious product is suited for all skin types. The product is made in small batches using fresh ingredients, so while it may not have a long shelf-life, it’s for good reason. The paraben-free, non-greasy formula is also available in orange blossom, pure lavender, lavender neroli and unscented options, so you can switch things up depending on your mood or preferences.