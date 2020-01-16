We’re officially less than one month away from Valentine’s Day, making now the perfect time to start decorating the home with all your best heart-shaped, V-Day decor. And for those who have nothing of the sort, save for a random heart-shaped dish or a “You’re My Valentine!” mug your mom gave you when you were away at college, then your first stop should absolutely be Target. This year, Target has a wonderful array of pink- and red-hued decor for all areas of the home, from the kitchen (we see you, heart-shaped waffle maker) to the patio (heart-shaped string lights, anyone?). But it’s Target’s Valentine’s Day door decor that’s stolen our heart.

Target has 12 wreaths from which to choose this year, and the collection includes everything from a tassle and felt door decor to a tropical floral wreath, an olive leaf wreath, and more. So, whatever your aesthetic, you’re sure to find a wreath that fits right at home. Here are favorites, though.

Heart-shaped olive leaf wreath

Felt heart wreath

Metal tassel wall hanging wreath

Tropical floral wreath

Rose wreath

Of course, Target has everything else you could possibly need to deck your home for and celebrate Valentine’s Day, including arts and crafts, gift wrap and bags, home decor, kitchen and dining items, lights, party favors and supplies, and Valentine’s treats. For instance, in the kitchen and dining section, we’re eyeing this offbeat (but adorable) mug set…

… this waffle towel…

… and these “te amo” mugs.

In the lighting section of the store, we also can’t help but covet this heart-shaped neon-style LED light. (And they’re on sale, too!)

Don’t worry, Target has a lesser-expensive option: this heart-shaped table light, which is also marked down.

We could do this all day, but we don’t. Instead, check out Target’s Valentine’s Day decor for yourself ⁠— and happy decorating!

