Walmart’s Storage Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Organize Your House in the New Year

Every year it’s the same. We go all out decorating for the holidays in December, and when January comes and it’s time to put everything away, we realize our crumbling cardboard boxes and warped plastic containers just aren’t cutting it anymore. We need storage solutions that won’t fall apart when we try to use them, and, even better, sleek storage items that we can actually leave in plain sight instead of trying to shove them in our already packed closets. Thanks to Walmart‘s 2020 Storage Sale, we might finally be getting the solutions we need to our storage woes.

Walmart’s home storage savings event is offering up to 30% off store items for every room of your house. Get your pantry and fridge in order with some new kitchen storage items, force your kids to clean their rooms with the help of a new bookcase or shelf, or finally get your holiday decorations in order with some plastic storage containers – think of how much easier digging through your closet, garage, or basement will be when you’re using stackable plastic containers you can actually see through, rather than having to open dozens of wrinkled cardboard boxes just to find the one thing you’re looking for.

Ready to get started? Here are some of our favorite on-sale storage items at Walmart.

1. Ziploc 26.5 and 44 Quart WeatherShield Storage Box, 4 Pack

Store decorations, memorabilia, gardening supplies, and anything you want to keep in a weather-safe location in one of these four storage boxes.

2. The Pioneer Woman Rose Shadow Maize Laundry Hamper

Laundry storage doesn’t have to be drab. Jazz up your laundry room with this wicker and printed fabric hamper from The Pioneer Woman.

3. Hefty 52-Quart Latch Box, White Lid and Blue Handles

Make the most of the space under your bed with this storage container. Stash your winter accessories, collectible items, or, as one reviewer suggests…your pet ball python. Whatever works I guess!

4. Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse Grey Wood and Metal Garment Rack

Re-organize your entryway, your athletic gear in the garage, or that spare room that doesn’t actually have a closet with this sleek garment rack.

5. 3-Tier Corner Organizer

This three-tier corner organizer could be used inside kitchen cabinets or on the counter for your spices, oils, and vinegars, or even in the bathroom as a way to store and display your favorite skincare items.

