Yankee Candle’s 2020 Scent of the Year Is Just What Your Home is Missing

New year, new you! We’ve never really taken that silly saying to heart — the turning of the calendar to a new year won’t fundamentally change anything, and besides, we kind of like ourselves already — but we *do* always take the new year as inspiration to liven up our home decor a little. Our usual barometer for ringing in the new year at home is Pantone’s color of the year (this year’s shade: classic blue), but for 2020 Yankee Candle is offering up something new. They’ve come out with a 2020 Scent of the Year, and as candle fanatics, we wanted to learn more.

Unlike Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent release, this candle is thankfully not vagina scented. Instead, it’s called “Awaken,” and the fragrance notes are heavenly.

The scent was designed to reflect “our yearning to be present and desire to find beauty and strength in simplicity,” with the hopes that when you light it you’ll feel “centered, focused and energized.”

The top notes, which are the light fragrance notes you smell first, are of Sheer Peony and Crystal Freesia, two sweet-smelling flowers.

The mid notes are of Clary Sage Essential Oil, Orcanox (a woodsy amber aroma), and Driftwood.

The bottom notes, which will emerge after the candle has been lit for awhile, are a rich blend of White Amber, Patchouli, and Mineral Musk.

The overall impression is a candle that’s slightly floral, earthy, and woodsy — or, as the company says, a “one-of-a-kind, crystalline mineral fragrance with grounding notes of driftwood and amber.”

Awaken is currently available on Yankee Candle’s website in a large glass jar candle that burns for 110+ hours. You’ll also be able to find it at Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Meijer while supplies last.

