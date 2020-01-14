We’ve all resolved (over and over again) to eat healthier — right? So if your family’s menu is already heavy on greens these days, we don’t need to tell you that a tossed salad is a great side to any meal. Or even the meal, if we’re talking about a serious salad. But while the ingredients are the star of the show, a good salad bowl comes in a close second.

It may seem dangerously close to overthinking things, but a salad bowl is more than just a large vessel. Ideally, a salad bowl should be generously sized to make mixing and serving easy. A wide mouth also helps with serving and presentation, and the material should be long-lasting and chip- and stain-resistant. Glass is easy to clean and, while basic, can still look nice — especially with the bright colors of a salad showing through. More decorative materials, like wood and stoneware, can also be used as centerpieces or as an attractive place to hold fruit.

While most people serve salad on plates, individual salad bowls add an extra nice touch, especially if you’re making a salad as a meal. Hearty toppings like meats and eggs can be easily tossed and eaten in a shallow bowl rather than a flat plate. Low, flat bowls are also great for pasta, take-out and grain bowls. It’s even possible to get travel bowls for packing beautiful lunch salads on the go.

No matter the size, a good salad bowl can be a versatile and attractive part of your kitchen. Here are five great options to consider for salad style and substance.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. OXO Good Grips 4.5 Qt Glass Bowl

A large glass mixing bowl is a staple and is great for kitchen prep and serving. Made from borosilicate glass, a type of glass that’s less resistant to shock, it is sturdy and won’t shatter when frozen or heated. While you’re unlikely to freeze a salad (unless you know something we don’t know?), the heavy-duty glass is also less likely to chip and will stand up to scrapes and bangs. The glass is also odor- and stain-resistant and easy to clean, especially good when you’re trying to remove oil residue from dressing.

2. Lipper International Acacia Wave Serving Bowl

Wooden serving bowls look great whether you’re using them for salads and fruits and even just as a centerpiece. This one from Lipper, made from durable acacia wood, is also designed to last. For modern kitchens, that means you don’t have to worry about being too rough and scratching the wood. While it adds an effortless decorative touch, the one thing to be aware of with wooden serving bowls is that most, like this one, should be hand washed.

3. Sweese Porcelain Bowls

While many people opt to serve salad directly onto the dinner plate or a small salad plate, smaller bowls for salad are a nice touch — and can make it easier to scoop up last individual leaf of spring greens. Bowls certainly allow for more generous portions (and fewer flying cherry tomatoes). And a low, wide bowl like the ones from Sweese are great for salads as well as desserts and grain bowls. You can more easily mix ingredients (and find the perfect bite) than in taller, more narrow bowls. And honestly, these just look cool.

4. W&P Porter Bowl

Say goodbye to the Sad Desk Lunch Salad. Instead of smooshing greens and toppings into a small take-out food container, invest in this sleek and generous option from W&P. The slim design makes it easy to stick into work bags or backpacks. The beautiful bowl shape also takes away the need to transfer your lunch to a separate bowl or plate: eat it directly from the bowl and banish boring work lunches forever.

5. Nordic Ware Covered Bowl Set

Lidded mixing bowls are great for prep and serving, especially when they’re as attractive as this set of coastal blue bowls from Nordic Ware. Prepping ahead and saving leftovers is easy: put the lid on before transferring it to the fridge, no need for a separate container or single-use plastic wrap. Each size will come in handy for various types of salads: use the smallest for cooking for one or two, and the biggest for dinner parties. The coordinating colors will also look good if you want to, say, serve pasta and salad together.