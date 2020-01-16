The 5 Best Space Saver Bags for Maximum Storage

Whether you need to maximize space in your home, luggage or moving boxes, these space saver bags condense clothing, pillows, linens and more to a fraction of their original size. Not only will the airtight bags save you space, they also protect your items from moisture, odors, dust, insects, vermin and more.

When shopping for space saver bags, size is key. Most space saver bags tout being able to reduce the size of items by 60 to 80 percent, but they have to fit into the bags at their original size first. Choose extra large or jumbo bags to fit pillows, cushion, bulky linens and fluffy winter jackets and coats for off-season storage. Medium and small bags are best for vacuum compressing smaller textiles — especially clothing being packed for travel.

Make sure space saver bags are made of thick, durable material and feature quality zipper seals and airtight valves. Some bags can be compressed with a hand pump that may or may not be included, while a standard vacuum nozzle can be attached to others. Roll-up compression bags require neither, and can be better for use while traveling.

Ready to maximum your storage or luggage space? Check out these options for the best space saver bags to use for large items, long-term storage, travel, convenience and budget. Perfect for use in your home, garage, or storage space as well as on the go, these compression storage bags will save you space and protect your belongings.

1. Vacwel Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags

At 43 by 30 inches in size, this pack of six extra-large space saver bags are ideal for storing bulky comforters, duvets, blankets, and cushions. Proven to condense most textile volumes down to one-third of their original volume, the compression bags are made of an extra thick material to reduce tearing and ensure protection from outside elements with a simple-to-use seal closure system. A triple valve technology maximizes air expulsion, and a regular vacuum nozzle is all that is required to remove air. Vacwel also touts a 100% no-fuss, money back satisfaction guarantee.

2. Spacesaver Premium Reusable Vacuum Storage Bags with Hand Pump

The six reusable vacuum storage bags in this pack have a double-zip seal and a triple-seal turbo valve designed to get every ounce of air out during the suction process — and never let anything back in. And they do mean never: Spacesaver offers a lifetime replacement guarantee, so if your storage bags ever don’t hold their seal, they’ll send you free replacements. Measuring 32 by 24 inches, each bag can hold four pillows or one queen-size bedding set. The pack also comes with a free hand pump for convenience at home or while traveling.

3. Reusable Roll-up Travel Space Saver Bags

You don’t need a vacuum or pump to compression pack your clothing in these reusable space saver bags from The Chestnut. Simply zip them up with your items inside, and roll up to push air out through the valves at the bottom of the bag. Use when traveling to fit three times more clothes in your suitcase or backpack. Airtight when green double-zip sealed, the bags also protect your clothes from odors, dampness and bugs. The set of eight transparent bags includes four large (28 by 20 inches) and four medium (24 by 16 inches) bags with a 180-day warranty.

4. SUOCO Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags with Hand Pump

These jumbo storage bags, measuring 40 by 30 inches, can be easily loaded and sealed using a home vacuum cleaner to reduce fluffier articles of clothing as well as comforters, pillows, plush toys and more by up to 80 percent volume. A hand-pump is also included with the pack of eight bags, which are made with a durable plastic and nylon composite that is soft, flexible, and has high adhesion. Designed to last for several years, the double-zip seal and triple-seal valve keep contents super-compact and airtight for long-term storage.

5. HIBAG Combo Pack Space Saver Bags

This pack of 20 space saver bags in a variety of sizes will fulfill all of your vacuum storage needs. Plus, the pack includes two free roll-up compression storage bags and a free hand pump for travel use. The waterproof vacuum bags are made of a thick material and have an easy-to-use double-zipper design; with yellow lines on one side of the zipper and blue lines on the other side, when you close the bag, the two sides combine to create a green line that indicates the bag is well-sealed. Plus, a specially designed valve and stay-on slider ensure air-tightness and result in up to 80 percent compression.