The Largest Harry Potter Store in the World Arrives in New York This Summer

It may be nine years since the last film in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, arrived in theaters, but according to Warner Bros., it’s never too late to open up a Harry Potter dedicated store — one that will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world under one roof.

The world’s first official Harry Potter flagship store is slated to open in New York City this summer. Located right next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway, the more-than 20,000 square-foot store will have everything from personalized robes to Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans. But the most exciting products they’ll carry? A brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location. Plus, the store also promises a slew of “exciting retail experiences that evoke the magic of the Wizarding World,” the press release states. It’s like a Harry Potter fanatic’s dream store.

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” says Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail for Warner Bros. in the release. She adds that the team is “very excited to be opening in New York,” adding that “it’s the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment, and a community that embraces innovative experiences.”

That’s all we know about the store for now, but it’s obviously enough to get Harry Potter fans excited.

My mom texted me this, asking, "wedding registry?" 🤦‍♀️https://t.co/MoL0B3S1oP — Dr. Kayleigh O'Keeffe (@KOKeeffe12) January 10, 2020

I wish I had a bestie in NYC to take me to the Harry Potter flagship store when it opens. — Jen Bean (@AboutThatBean) January 10, 2020

Just read they are opening a huge Harry Potter Flagship store in Manhattan already feeling overwhelmed by it. — 🌻Kourtney with a K🏹 (@DaddarioStyles) January 9, 2020

Stay tuned because more details will be announced leading up to the store’s opening.