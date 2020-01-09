Shop Kate Middleton’s Cute, Casual Birthday Look Right on Amazon

Roll out the royal red carpet because today marks the 38th birthday of one of our favorite royal moms — Kate Middleton! It’s been quite a busy week for the royal family (we’ll save the Harry and Meghan drama for another post), but the Duchess of Cambridge looks cool, calm and collected in the latest picture posted by the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

“Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!” the caption read. Kate chose a casual outfit for the occasion opting for simple jeans, a button-down shirt, a gray sweater and beachy waves in her hair.

Because we’ll jump at any chance to be more like Kate Middleton, we did some digging and found some affordable pieces to bring together our own look-for-less version of Kate’s birthday outfit.

Checkered Casual Long Sleeve Button-Down Plaid Top

Crewneck Sweater

Skinny Jeans

The grand total for all three pieces? $101.01! You probably already own a pair of skinny blue jeans so if you only need to purchase the shirt and sweater, this outfit will only put you out a little over $70 and we’d say that’s a pretty good bargain.

Now, if you want to achieve those beachy waves Kate is sporting in her birthday pic, we suggest using this ceramic curling wand paired with Bumble & Bumble’s Surf Spray.

Ceramic Curling Wand

Surf Spray

