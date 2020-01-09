Kim Kardashian West Showed Us Her Kitchen & We Expected Extravagance, But Not This Much

If there’s anything social media and various episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have taught us, it’s that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Hidden Hills home is this strange, monochromatic, yet extravagant estate (one she describes as a “minimal monastery“). The $60 million mansion has two swimming pools, two spas, and a vineyard — a vineyard! But it’s the home’s interior features — and Kim’s tours showing off her lavish lifestyle — we just can’t seem to get enough of. For instance, remember when Kim’s bathroom sinks made a brief appearance in her “73 Questions” video for Vogue, and it set everyone into a tizzy? Or, how about when Kim gave us a tour of a private 747 plane that she and Kanye chartered in 2018? Now, Kim has taken to Instagram to give another tour: one of her kitchen. And, you guys, when we say it’s over-the-top, we mean it. There’s even a froyo machine!

Before we get to the tour, it’s important to explain why Kim gave the timely tour in the first place. This week, Kim posted a photo in front of a sparsely filled fridge that left people wondering: Where’s all the food? Does she not eat at home, ever? How does she feed her kids?

So, she did exactly what we were hoping she’d do: She took to Instagram stories for the kitchen tour we never knew we so desperately wanted.

😂😂😂 Go to my IG stories for a Fridge tour asap! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uSuHriq9rb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

“Since the inside of my fridge is so baffling, and I saw all these news reports, I’m going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

My IG stories has a more in depth tour 🌽🍏🦞🍒🍋🥑🥦🧀🧇🍣🥥 pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

First, we see that her kitchen is neatly organized with glass jars, and her pantry houses just one appliance: a froyo machine.

She also has a designated “drink fridge,” where she “got rid of all plastic bottles.” Inside the drink fridge is where she keeps all her fresh juices, “fresh water,” and several types of milk because, as she explains, all of her kids use different kinds of milk.

Kim then enters a walk-in fridge in the main kitchen where we see stacks on stacks of dairy products and produce, among other chilled items. “Guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce,” Kim said, adding that “this is our big, main refrigerator. I also have another pantry because this is the kitchen that we cook in.”

We also learn that she and ‘Ye are “planting organic trees” on the property, and that she has not one but two freezers and two pantries, as well as a fridge dedicated to more drinks and condiments.

The tour may have ended there, but it’s only left us with more questions. For one, that’s a hell of a lot of food; how much of that is being wasted? And two, what exactly are these trees they’re planting on their 4.5 acre lot? We need more info — and more tours — Kim!